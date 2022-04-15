Clarkson assistant Hauge named new head coach for Union men’s college hockey team

Following an extensive national search, Josh Hauge has been named the next head coach of the Union men’s hockey team.

Hauge becomes the 22nd head coach in program history and the seventh in the program’s Division I era, which began in 1991. He takes over for Rick Bennett, who stepped down in January, and interim coach John Ronan.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be named the new head coach at Union College,” Hauge said in a statement. “I would like to thank athletic director Jim McLaughlin, president David Harris, vice president Fran’Cee Brown-McClure and the rest of the search committee for this opportunity. I am looking forward to helping build upon the rich and successful tradition of Union hockey, on and off the ice.”

Hauge finished his seventh season on the bench at Clarkson in 2021-22, including the last three years as the associate head coach alongside Casey Jones. In that time, Hauge played a large role in recruiting and player development for the Golden Knights, helping Clarkson post five 20-win seasons, capture the 2019 Whitelaw Cup as the ECAC Hockey tournament champions, and appear in two NCAA tournaments.

“We are incredibly excited to have Josh Hauge as the next head coach of our men’s hockey program at Union College,” McLaughlin said. “Josh stood out among an impressive pool of candidates given his experience at multiple levels of junior and collegiate hockey as well as his vision for the future of this program.”

“This is an exciting time for Union hockey and we’re pleased to welcome Josh to the Union community,” added Harris. “We’re confident Josh will continue to build on the legacy of success around our men’s program and, more importantly, help our student-athletes reach their full potential on and off the ice.”

Before his time in the North Country, Hauge spent four seasons in the USHL, first as the head coach and general manager of the Tri-City Storm before assuming the roles of assistant coach and director of scouting for the Fargo Force. He also previously coached the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the NAHL for five years as well, compiling a 131-58-45 record (.656) that included the 2011 Robertson Cup.

Hauge played collegiately at Division III Bethel, appearing in 76 games over three seasons for the Royals.

“We were very encouraged by the interest brought on by this search, and this hire – combined with momentum toward a new hockey facility at Mohawk Harbor and the ability to offer athletic scholarships for the first time – showcases the positive direction in which our hockey program is headed,” McLaughlin noted. “We look forward to beginning the next chapter of Union hockey with Josh at the helm, building upon our tradition of great students and great athletes within this program.”