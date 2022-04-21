Hobey Baker foundation stands by choice of McKay as 2022 award winner, even after doping violation brought to light

Dryden McKay speaks at the 2022 Hobey Baker Award ceremony in Everett, Mass. (photo: Rich Gagnon).

Earlier this week, Minnesota State senior goalie and 2022 Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay received a six-month anti-doping suspension for a banned substance found in a contaminated vitamin supplement.

In a statement, the USADA said that McKay tested positive for ostarine as the result of a sample collected on January 23, 2022, at McKay’s home.

Ostarine is an anabolic agent that is prohibited by the U.S. Olympic and International Ice Hockey Federation. At the time of the test, McKay was among a group of four players who were unannounced alternates for the Olympics.

Thursday, the Hobey Baker Award Memorial Foundation released a statement pertaining to the situation.

