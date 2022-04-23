Wisconsin extends men’s coach Granato, women’s coach Johnson through 2026-27 college hockey season

The University of Wisconsin athletic board met Friday afternoon and approved contract extensions for both hockey coaches.

Wisconsin men’s hockey coach Tony Granato’s five-year agreement was extended through June 30, 2027, while UW women’s hockey coach Mark Johnson’s five-year agreement was also extended through June 30, 2027.

This past season, the Badgers’ men’s team went 10-24-3 overall (6-17-1 Big Ten), losing to Notre Dame in the Big Ten tournament, and the women’s team finished 26-8-4 (18-6-3 WCHA), losing in the regional finals to Northeastern.