Citing increased costs, fluid environment, Illinois discontinues exploration of men’s hockey

The University of Illinois announced Monday that it has discontinued the exploration of adding Big Ten men’s hockey.

“Since we began our exploration of hockey years ago, meaningful landscape changes have pushed us to this unfortunate conclusion,” said director of athletics Josh Whitman in a statement. “We have stated repeatedly that we would not advance the hockey project without a sound funding and financial plan. To date, we have been unable to generate the financial support necessary to greenlight the project — a concern that grew even more daunting through the pandemic, when we saw cost projections for the new facility increase by 30%.”

Increased costs as the NCAA has instituted new rules on what can be provided to athletes and on name, image, and likeness also contributed to the decision, according to Whitman. “We are investing heavily in new benefits for student-athletes, which increases the marginal cost associated with any new sport offerings. Such intense disruption has created ambiguity about the future, and we believe it unwise for Illinois Athletics to expand our sport model in such an uncertain environment.”

Illinois had been working with College Hockey Inc., the Chicago Blackhawks, and the National Hockey League on the plan.

Whitman expressed disappointment on the decision, but didn’t fully shut the door on hockey in the future.

“You never say never in this business, and if the right opportunity were to present itself down the road, we would always be willing to reconsider,” Whitman said. “My heart believes that we can support hockey, but my head tells me it is time to direct our attention elsewhere.”