Michigan State tabs USNTDP’s Nightingale as its eighth men’s hockey coach

Michigan State on Tuesday named Adam Nightingale – a Spartan alumnus with hockey experience at the international, professional, collegiate and youth levels – as the eighth head coach in Spartans hockey history.

Nightingale comes to Michigan State after two seasons as head coach at the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) and brings four years of NHL experience, including serving as an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings in 2019-20.

He replaces Danton Cole, who was dismissed in April after five seasons at Michigan State.

“It brings me great pride to bring Adam Nightingale back to Michigan State University as the new head coach of Spartan hockey,” said Alan Haller, Michigan State director of athletics in a statement. “Adam has a passion for the school and the program, and his combination of skill development, player development and recruiting ties promises to make the next era of Spartan hockey a successful chapter in the storied history of a proud program.”

Nightingale will be formally introduced at a press conference on Monday, May 9.

“I’m extremely thankful and humbled to have the opportunity to lead at Michigan State University,” said Nightingale. “Spartan hockey is a source of pride for the University, the East Lansing community, and the entire state of Michigan.”

For the last two seasons, Nightingale has served as head coach at the USNTDP. He guided his current team to a silver medal at the 2022 U.S. Under-18 Men’s World Championships.

Nightingale has now supported seven U.S. teams on the international stage, which includes his head coaching duties this season and as a coach for the bronze medal-winning 2021 U.S. Men’s World Championship Team. Previously, he was video coach for the U.S. Men’s National Team three consecutive years (2017-19), including for the bronze medal-winning 2018 squad. He was also the video coach for the 2015 U.S. National Junior Team.

Prior to his time with the USNTDP, the Cheboygan, Michigan, native spent four seasons on NHL staffs. From 2017-20, he was a member of the Detroit Red Wings organization. As an assistant coach in 2019-20, he was responsible for player development, pre-scouting opponents and running the penalty kill. He worked as the video coach for his first two years in Detroit, a role he also held for the Buffalo Sabres in 2016-17.

Before joining the pro ranks, Nightingale served as head coach of the Shattuck-St. Mary’s 14U (Bantam) Team in Faribault, Minnesota, for two seasons (2014-16), leading the team to a national championship in 2016 as well as two years (2008-10) as the head coach of the Shattuck midget AA squad.

Between his stints at Shattuck, Nightingale was the director of hockey operations at Michigan State, serving at his alma mater overseeing all team video as well as team travel.

While he began his collegiate career at Lake Superior State, (2000-02), the final two seasons of Nightingale’s collegiate playing career came at Michigan State (2003-05). Over a combined 118 games, he totaled 37 points (18g-19a) and served as alternate captain for two seasons.