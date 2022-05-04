St. Cloud State assistant coach Oliver leaves bench for head coaching job with USHL’s Force

The USHL’s Fargo Force has named Nick Oliver as the team’s new head coach.

Oliver comes to Fargo with USHL coaching experience, having served as assistant coach/director of scouting for the Sioux Falls Stampede from 2015 to 2018. Since then, he has served as the assistant coach for St. Cloud State.

In his time with SCSU, Oliver helped lead the Huskies to an NCHC regular-season championship and the top seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament, followed by an NCAA Frozen Four appearance, the second in team history, and St Cloud’s first-ever NCAA national championship Game appearance where they finished as runner-up.

“We are excited to have Nick back in Fargo,” said Force president Jon Kram in a statement. “He is a strong leader who has played at all levels which gives him a unique perspective of the game. It’s always great to see former players succeed and we can’t wait to see what Nick does here with the Force.”

Prior to coaching, Oliver played with the Force from 2009-11, serving as alternate captain during his final season. Following his two years with the Force, he played four years at St Cloud State.

“My family and I are humbled and honored for the opportunity to be the next head coach of the Fargo Force,” Oliver said. “This organization has always been a special place for me and I’m excited to call Fargo home. I can’t wait to connect with our players and get started.”