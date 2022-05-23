Lake Superior State’s Mucha, Rensselaer’s Dubinsky transfer to Michigan State ahead of ’22-23 season

Michigan State has added graduate student Miroslav Mucha and junior forward Zach Dubinsky to the Spartan hockey roster for the 2022-23 season.

Mucha played four years at Lake Superior State and will join the Spartan roster for his fifth year of eligibility as a graduate transfer. He had 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) in 2021-22 and served as an alternate captain for the Lakers. Over four seasons, he played in more than 100 games with 18 goals and 39 assists for 57 points.

Dubinsky played two collegiate seasons at Rensselaer, appearing in 66 games in 2019-20 and 2021-22. He is coming off a 10-goal, 20-point campaign for the Engineers.

The duo adds depth and goal-scoring ability to the Spartan forward corps, which returns its top three scorers to the roster in 2022-23.

“We’re happy to add these two players to our roster – they have collegiate experience under their belts and will have some time to play with our returning guys once they arrive on campus this summer,” said MSU coach Adam Nightingale in a statement. “Mucha is a high-character guy with leadership experience, and he also won a CCHA title at Lake State. Dubinsky has a great work ethic and adds skill to our lineup. He plays a 200-foot game, which leads to winning hockey.

“I’m looking forward to them joining us on campus as we start to work toward the upcoming season.”