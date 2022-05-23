Notre Dame brings aboard New Hampshire forward Pierson as grad transfer for 2022-23 campaign

Notre Dame announced Monday that the team has added forward Jackson Pierson as a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season.

Pierson joins the Irish after spending the past four seasons with New Hampshire. Playing 115 career games for the Wildcats, he scored 31 goals and added 57 assists for 88 points.

As a senior in 2021-22, Pierson had a career-high 12 goals and finished with 24 points while serving as an alternate captain. He won Hockey East’s Len Ceglarski Individual Sportsmanship Award, which is given to one player who has consistently demonstrated superior conduct and sportsmanship on the ice.

As a junior during the abbreviated 2020-21 season, Pierson led New Hampshire with nine goals, 16 assists and 25 points en route to being named a second team Hockey East all-star. He was also named a 2021 Krampade All-American Scholar by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) and earned 2021 Hockey East all-academic team honors.