Minnesota blueliner Brinkman to play 2022-23 graduate transfer season at Notre Dame

Notre Dame has added defenseman Ben Brinkman as a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season.

Brinkman joins the Irish after spending the past four seasons with Minnesota. He played 140 career games with the Gophers, scoring a pair of goals and adding 21 assists for 23 points.

Each of the past three seasons, Brinkman was an academic All-Big Ten selection. As a senior, he skated in 37 games and totaled a goal and seven assists for eight points. He helped lead the Gophers to the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four, where Minnesota also fell to Minnesota State in the national semifinals.

Brinkman was selected in the sixth round (173rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars.