Arizona State extends coach Powers five years through 2026-27 hockey season

Arizona State and coach Greg Powers have agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through the 2026-27 season.

Powers led ASU to five straight wins versus USCHO.com top-20 opponents in 2021-22 for the first time in program history. This past season, the team boasted three of the top 10 scorers in the nation in Colin Theisen, Matthew Kopperud, and Josh Doan. ASU scored 116 goals in 35 games for a 3.31 goals per game average, ranked No. 11 in the country.

“Greg Powers has earned the right to lead us into the next era of Sun Devil Hockey at the new multi-purpose arena,” said ASU vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson in a statement. “For seven years, he’s spearheaded the team to new heights in the NCAA Division I landscape. Under the leadership of Greg, our shared expectations for the trajectory of the program are aligned for the future.”

“Being given the opportunity to lead our program into a new era of Sun Devil hockey is a tremendous honor,” added Powers. “I love Arizona State and I’m a Sun Devil for life. I’d like to thank Ray Anderson, Dr. Michael Crow, and Frank Ferrara for their belief in me to do so. I’d also like to thank our players and staff both past and present for positioning our program in a very healthy place heading into this new era. The sky is the limit for Sun Devil hockey and the goal is to hang national championship banners from the rafters in our new arena. Forks up.”

“I’ve had a first-hand look at the team and culture built by Greg, and there is no doubt that our players, staff, and fans have bought into his vision for the team,” said Sun Devil athletics CFO and men’s ice hockey sport administrator Frank Ferrara. “After seven years as an NCAA Division I program, we embark on a new chapter of Sun Devil hockey at our new arena. Through this change, we’re determined to honor our mantra of ‘Be the Tradition’ and thrilled to continue the team’s upward trajectory under Greg Powers.”

Under Powers, the program played its seventh and final season at Oceanside Ice Arena, the community ice rink in Tempe. This fall, the team will move into the new $115 million multi-purpose arena located on ASU’s Tempe campus. The fan excitement for the move to the 5,000-seat arena is undeniable as general seating season tickets sold out in April 2022.

Looking to 2022-23, Powers’ squad boasts 15 returners, five transfers, and eight freshmen. The home opener is scheduled for Oct. 14 against Cornell at the new arena.