ECAC Hockey tabs Quinnipiac staffer Sczerbinski as conference’s associate commissioner

ECAC Hockey has announced the appointment of Nick Sczerbinski as associate commissioner.

Sczerbinski begins his duties July 18.

“I am excited to have Nick join the staff,” said ECAC Hockey commissioner Stephen Hagwell in a statement. “He is a talented and experienced administrator who knows the league very well. I look forward to working with Nick to enhance ECAC Hockey on all fronts.”

Sczerbinski has spent the past six years at Quinnipiac, serving as associate athletic director for athletic communications since 2018.

Prior to serving in his current role, Sczerbinski served two years as assistant director of marketing and fan engagement at QU. A 2014 graduate of Quinnipiac, Sczerbinski also spent time at Emmanuel (Mass.) College and the University of Rhode Island.