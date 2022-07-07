Minnesota incoming freshman Cooley is the top player with college ties selected in 2022 NHL Draft

Center Logan Cooley from the US National Team Development Program, who will matriculate at Minnesota next season, was the top collegiate player selected in the 2022 NHL Draft, taken third overall by the Arizona Coyotes.

Cooley was selected ahead of Shane Wright from Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League, who many believed would be the first overall selection. Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemac, two Slovakian-born players, were selected first and second overall by draft host Montreal and New Jersey, respectively.

“It’s great. Arizona is a team I wanted to go to,” Cooley told ESPN after being selected. “I had great connection with [the Coyotes]. I couldn’t be happier to be part of their organization].”

Boston College incoming freshman Cutter Gauthier, a left wing on the USNTDP who was originally born in Sweden, was taken fifth overall by Philadelphia, higher than many expected.

