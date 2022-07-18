Former Gustavus Adolphus player Ebner selected new Fredonia assistant coach

Tyler Ebner has been named assistant coach of the Fredonia men’s hockey team beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Ebner spent the last four years playing for Gustavus Adolphus College, graduating from Gustavus in the spring of 2022 with a degree in Exercise Physiology and a minor in Coaching.

While a student-athlete, Ebner was an assistant coach in 2022 for the Wisconsin Senior team in the CCM High School National Invitational Tournament in Minnesota. Ebner was also an intern in 2021 for Eriah Hayes — a former NHL player — at Five7 Hockey, training athletes and working as a skill development coach in La Crescent, Minn.

Ebner succeeds Anthony Walsh, who served as the assistant coach during the 2021-22 season.