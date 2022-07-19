Golden hired as new strength and conditioning coach for Minnesota Duluth men’s, women’s hockey teams

Jeremy Golden has been named the next strength and conditioning coach for the Minnesota Duluth men’s and women’s hockey teams.

Golden brings more than 10 years of coaching experience to the Bulldogs.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to work with elite programs like these,” said Golden in a statement. “UMD has made the blueprint in hockey success over the years and shown what it takes to be successful, and I couldn’t be happier to build on the success that is in place here.”

Golden comes to Duluth after three years with Virginia. While with the Cavaliers, Golden served as the primary strength and conditioning coach for women’s basketball. Before he arrived in Virginia, Golden spent time as the strength and conditioning coach for the Providence men’s and women’s hockey teams. Golden has also made stops with New Mexico, Santa Clara and Cornell.

“We are very excited to have Jeremy working with our men’s and women’s hockey teams,” said Dr. Susan Hoppe, UMD assistant athletic director for sports performance and athletic training. “We are looking forward to him applying his wealth of knowledge and experience in working with elite collegiate student-athletes.”