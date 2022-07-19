Former Wisconsin player, Notre Dame volunteer assistant Murray named new assistant coach at Michigan Tech

Jordy Murray has been named an assistant coach with the Michigan Tech hockey team.

Murray played collegiately at Wisconsin and was a volunteer assistant coach at Notre Dame during the 2021-22 season.

“I am excited to announce the addition of Jordy Murray to our staff,” MTU head coach Joe Shawhan said in a statement. “He comes highly recommended with the skills and desire to help us in the areas that we are most in need of improvement. Jordy has owned and operated an elite player development camp which is trend setting. Our student-athletes will greatly benefit from his innovative ideas. In addition, Jordy has grown up in a hockey family with a father being a head coach in the NHL and a successful Division I college coach, and a brother who played both collegiately and in the NHL.

“Jordy has grown up in the game of hockey, he understands the importance of recruiting to the success of a program and will quickly make his mark in that area which is our greatest need at this time.”

“It’s an honor to be named assistant coach at one of most historic college hockey programs in the country,” Murray added. “I am grateful to Coach Shawhan, Coach Shelast, and Dr. Suzanne Sanregret for the opportunity, and I look forward to doing everything I can to help this team realize its goal of winning the MacNaughton Cup, the Mason Cup, and a national championship.”

Murray played 119 games for the Badgers from 2008 to 2011. He tallied 60 career points with 38 goals and 22 assists and was a member of the 2010 NCAA runner-up team. Murray earned a bachelor’s degree in consumer affairs at Wisconsin.

Murray played professional hockey for six years (2022-17) in the Swiss Elite League (Swiss-A). He skated for Rapperswil-Jona, Lugano, and the Langnau Tigers while in Switzerland, totaling 61 points on 26 goals and 35 assists in 167 career games.

Murray was the owner of Murray Performance Training, serving as the co-owner and the lead performance and on-ice development coach at Perfect World Hockey. He furthered his education and earned a master of education in sport and exercise science from Minnesota and a master of science in kinesiology from Concordia-Chicago.

Jordy is the son of retired Western Michigan head coach Andy Murray. His brother Brady played at North Dakota and in the NHL for the Los Angeles Kings. Their sister Sarah played at Minnesota Duluth and professionally overseas and is now the head coach at NCAA Division III Saint Mary’s.

“With assistants like Tyler and Jordy, we have two individuals who complement each other in all areas and have an honest enthusiasm for the welfare of the players,” said Shawhan. “I look forward to the energy they will bring to our group.”