Coronato scores twice as Team USA completes perfect WJC 2022 preliminary round with 3-2 win over Sweden

Matt Coronato (Harvard) led the U.S. with two goals in a 3-2 win over Sweden Sunday night, securing the top seed from Group B preliminary round play at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

“We were moving our feet best in the third period and were really playing to our identity in that final period,” said Nate Leaman (Providence), head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team in a statement.

“I thought we were a little tight to start the game but that’s to be expected. It’s better to get that out of the way before quarterfinals.”

On a first-period power play, Luke Hughes (Michigan) found himself with the puck at the blue line, and rifled a cross-ice pass to Thomas Bordeleau (San Jose/NHL). Bordeleau found Brett Berard (Providence), who jammed it home for a 1-0 lead.

Coronado pushed a Logan Cooley (USNTDP) rebound under Sweden goaltender Jesper Wallstedt’s blocker to make it 2-0 in the second period and made it 3-0 in the third when the puck kicked out to Coronado after Cooley’s interception found Landon Slaggert (Notre Dame).

Sweden scored an even-strength goal with 8:22 remaining in the game and a power-play/extra-attacker goal with 1:15 left to close to within one goal.

This is the fourth U.S. National Junior Team since 2000 (2017, 2008, 2004) to win all its preliminary round games in 60 minutes to go 4-0-0-0.

Coronato was named U.S. Player of the Game.

The U.S. outshot Sweden, 41-30.

Team USA is in quarterfinal play on Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.