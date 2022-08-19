Miami names former Saint Mary’s assistant coach, player Elliott director of hockey operations

Miami has announced that Jonathon Elliott will be joining the staff as the director of hockey operations.

Elliott comes to Miami from Saint Mary’s, where he served as an assistant coach for the past four seasons at his alma mater.

“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to join such a storied hockey program here at Miami,” said Elliott in a news release. “Thank you to the entire staff for giving me the opportunity and believing in me. I’m very excited to get the season started.”

“We are excited to add Jonathon to our staff,” Miami coach Chris Bergeron added. “His personality, work ethic and hockey experience make him a great addition to the Miami hockey family.”

Elliott graduated from Saint Mary’s in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and played four years of NCAA Division III hockey for the Cardinals from 2012 to 2016. He recorded 22 points in his college career (10 goals, 12 assists).

After graduation, Elliott worked for a year with the Onyx Ice Arena in Rochester Hills, Mich., and then spent the 2017-18 season on staff with the NA3HL’s Texas Brahmas. Elliott’s time in Texas included a brief stint as the Brahmas’ interim head coach.