Former NAHL, USHL coach Lonke joins Minnesota State men’s hockey staff as Mavericks’ goaltending coach

Minnesota State has announced that Cory Lonke is joining the men’s hockey staff as goaltending coach.

Lonke spent the 2021-22 season in the same role with the USHL’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

In addition, Lonke was the goaltending coach for the NAHL’s Austin Bruins in 2020-21 and served as an assistant coach with the NAHL’s Minot Minotauros from 2011 to 2017. His high school coaching experience includes as stint as head coach with New Prague in 2019-20 and two seasons (2017-19) as an assistant coach with Shakopee.

“We are excited about having someone that has the experience of Cory and his history of developing goaltenders for the next level” said Mike Hastings, who is entering his 11th season as head coach of the Mavericks, in a statement.

“Excited doesn’t cover how happy I am to have this opportunity to work with a great staff led by Coach Hastings and with such a great university that is so established in college hockey,” added Lonke. “I look forward to getting to work and contributing to their established success as a program.”

Lonke was a goaltender at St. Scholastica from 2001 to 2003 and graduated from the school in 2006.