Elmira men’s hockey assistant coach Zannella leaves for similar role with USHL’s Stars

Elmira men’s hockey assistant coach Mike Zannella has left the team to take a similar job with the USHL’s Lincoln Stars.

Zannella spent the previous five seasons at Elmira.

He began his college coaching career at Skidmore in 2016-17.

Zannella played at Buffalo State from 2010 to 2014, wearing a letter in three of four seasons with the Bengals and serving as captain during his junior and senior years.

Following his collegiate career, Zannella played in the SPHL and the FHL before landing at Skidmore.