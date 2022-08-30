Former Mercyhurst captain Robillard back with Lakers’ women’s hockey team in volunteer assistant coach role

Mercyhurst has announced that Michele Robillard is joining the Mercyhurst women’s hockey staff as a volunteer assistant coach.

Robillard graduated from Mercyhurst in 2020 after suiting up for the Lakers for four seasons. While serving as a captain as a senior, she played in all 36 games while tallying 15 goals.

“We are thrilled to have Michele come back to Mercyhurst and join our staff,” said Lakers head coach Michael Sisti in a statement. “Michele was a great student, athlete, and leader in her time with us and will be a terrific mentor for our players.”

“I am incredibly happy to be a part of this program once again,” added Robillard. “My four years here as a student were incredibly formative and I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to help this team find success. I know that this is a great group of players and I hope my experiences can help them in any way possible both off and on the ice.

“We are excited to start the season.”

In 135 games for the Lakers, Robillard scored 22 goals while adding 29 assists. Her career came to an end following the CHA championship in which the Lakers won, as Mercyhurst was set to compete in the NCAA tournament, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.