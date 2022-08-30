University of New England associate coach Mosso named new men’s hockey head coach at Concordia (Wis.)

Concordia (Wis.) has announced the hiring of Jim Mosso as the new men’s hockey head coach, the fourth head coach in program history.

Mosso comes to Concordia with eight years of head coaching experience and six years as a general manager. He started the Vermont Lumberjacks Premier team from scratch. He was voted the coach of the year in the EHL during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. He was also a part of the staff at the University of New England that earned the coach of the year title in the 2021-22 season.

“I am excited to introduce Jim Mosso as our next head men’s hockey coach of our NCAA Division III team,” said Concordia director of athletics Dr. Rob Barnhill in a news release. “We received close to 50 applicants for the position and the pool of candidates was fairly impressive. We had four really qualified finalists and in the end, Coach Mosso was the right choice. His past experience as a head coach and his reputation as a tireless recruiter checked a lot of the boxes. I look forward to having Jim here on campus to get going.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Concordia community,” added Mosso. “Thank you to Dr. Rob Barnhill and the rest of the athletic department for entrusting me with the task of rebuilding the hockey program. It’s my guarantee that this team will work hard on the ice and in the classroom, in a manner this university, the alumni and the local community as a whole can be proud of.”

Last year, Mosso served as the associate head coach at the University of New England. He helped guide the Nor’easters to the NCAA Division III tournament semifinals. UNE claimed the CCC regular-season and tournament titles and finished with a 24-4-1 record and ranked fifth in NCAA Division III. While at UNE, he served as the defensive coach as well as the special teams coach. The Nor’easters boasted a power-play percentage of 25 percent and a 92.2 percent penalty kill. He also ran recruiting, video scouting and assisted with game-day operations, event support and fundraising.

Before his time in Maine, he served as the head coach and general manager of the Lumberjacks from 2015 to 2021. He boasted a record of 184-71-7 with the Lumberjacks and sent 53 players to NCAA programs. They claimed the Premier regular-season championship in the 2016-17 season and advanced to the EHL Frozen Finals in the 2020-21 season.

A year before his time at Vermont, he was with the Hartford Jr. Wolfpack of the MJHL in the 2014-15 season with a program-best record of 33-11-2 and advancing to the semifinals.

Mosso graduated from Fitchburg State in 2013 with a degree in exercise and sports science. He played hockey at FSU and claimed the MASCAC regular-season title in 2010 and the MASCAC tournament title in 2011.

He has also earned certified strength and conditioning specialist certification and USA Hockey coaching level five and Safe Sport certification.