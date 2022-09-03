Former Plattsburgh standout, Williams assistant coach Lipson added to Lindenwood women’s hockey staff as new assistant

Lindenwood has announced the addition of assistant coach Jordan Lipson to the program’s coaching staff for the 2022-23 season.

Lipson arrives in St. Charles, Mo., after spending the previous four seasons as the women’s hockey assistant coach at Williams.

“We are excited to have Jordan join or staff,” said Lions head coach Shelley Looney in a statement. “With the vison of our program as we progress forward, her winning mentality and experience will add greatly to our staff and reflect on our student athletes. As we set the bar high for our program, we feel we have all the pieces in place and excited for the future.”

Lipson was an accomplished player during her collegiate career at Plattsbugh, winning four national championships and four ECAC West championships in her career (2013-17). She also eclipsed the 100-point milestone for her career.