Denver dominates with four players on 2022-23 NCHC preseason all-conference team

The NCHC on Tuesday announced its 2022-23 preseason all-conference team.

Defending national champion Denver is represented with four players on the team, which was picked by the media.

Media members voted for three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender on their ballot with each vote worth one point. The top three vote-getters at forward, top two defensemen and highest vote-getting goaltender made up the preseason all-conference team.

A total of 23 ballots were submitted by media members covering each team.

2022-23 NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team

F: Riese Gaber, Jr., North Dakota – 22 votes

F: Carter Mazur, So., Denver – 22 votes

F: Jami Krannila, Sr., St. Cloud State – 8 votes

D: Mike Benning, Jr., Denver – 18 votes

D: Sean Behrens, So., Denver – 8 votes

G: Magnus Chrona, Sr., Denver – 21 votes