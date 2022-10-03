Denver garners 41 first-place votes, retains top spot in DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 41 first-place votes, Denver is again the top team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Minnesota stays No. 2 and earned six first-place votes, while North Dakota moves up one to No. 3, picking up one first-place vote.

Minnesota Duluth is up one to No. 4, followed by Minnesota State, down two spots to No. 5.

Quinnipiac moves up one to No. 6, grabbing a first-place vote, while Michigan is down one to No. 7, also notching a first-place vote in the process.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Oct. 3, 2022

Northeastern remains No. 8, Boston University is up three to No. 9, and St. Cloud State jumps three places to sit tenth this week.

All teams 11-20 were in the Sept. 26 poll, save for UConn, which enters this week’s poll at No. 20.

In addition, 18 other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

