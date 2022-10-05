Big Ten Hockey 2022-23 Season Preview: With expectations heightened, all teams have renewed confidence to make Frozen Four run

Is this B1G Hockey’s big season?

Finally?

While Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota and Wisconsin have 23 national championships among them, not one of those titles was captured as a member of the Big Ten.

Since its inaugural season in 2013-14, B1G Hockey has sent teams to the Frozen Four seven times, and two B1G teams have played their way into the very last game of the season. In 2018, Notre Dame lost the title game to Minnesota Duluth, and Minnesota fell to Union in 2014.

All told, three teams that have been in the Big Ten since the league’s inception – Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State – have made a collective five Frozen Four appearances since 2014. Notre Dame adds another Frozen Four appearance in 2018, at the end of the first season of B1G Hockey for the Fighting Irish.

Granted, having the smallest number of teams of any D-I conference gives the Big Ten a probability disadvantage for Frozen Four appearances, but given the high expectations of this high-profile league, the lack of national bragging rights becomes increasingly conspicuous with each passing season.

Tick tock, B1G Hockey.

Alumni return to coach

It’s difficult for programs to win conference championships, let alone national titles, during times of change. In the earliest years of B1G conference play, season-to-season results varied considerably because of ongoing program changes that several teams were navigating. Then COVID hit. Then came the transfer portal.

And now both B1G schools in Michigan have new head coaches, each hired for very different reasons – and each inheriting very different teams.

At Michigan State, Adam Nightingale takes over after Danton Cole shepherded the Spartans through a five-season record of 58-101-12. Like Cole, Nightingale is a Spartan alum, having transferred to Michigan State from Lake Superior State midway through his collegiate career, and playing two years with the Spartans (2003-05).

Nightingale inherits a team that finished in last place in 2021-22. In fact, Michigan State has anchored the Big Ten standings for five of the last seven years, and the two years that the Spartans rose above last place during that span saw them finishing one spot above last place.

“Everyone knows what Michigan State hockey can be,” said Nightingale. “It’s our job to get it there. We know that where we want to get to doesn’t happen overnight as well.

“Right now, it’s about laying a foundation of doing it the right way, and practicing the right way, and eating the right way, and sleeping the right way, and doing all those little things it takes to be a special program.”

Nightingale served as head coach of the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2020 to 2022, and he spent one season behind the Detroit Red Wings bench as an assistant (2019-20). He says that he’s grateful for the opportunity at Michigan State, but even more excited for his players as the season begins.

“Any time there’s a coaching change, [players] want to get out there and show the coach and show the staff and show the fans that you can be a big part of the solution.”

Just over an hour away, Brandon Naurato has begun his first year as interim head coach of the Wolverines after Michigan declined to renew Mel Pearson’s contract following the release of a report that detailed issues with the climate and culture of Michigan’s hockey program.

As head coach from 2017 to 2022, Pearson led the Wolverines to a record of 99-65-16. The Wolverines finished second in the Big Ten last season and under Pearson, Michigan went to the national tournament three times and made two Frozen Four appearances.

Naurato doesn’t inherit a program that’s rebuilding. Naurato inherits a culture that needs rehabbing. Since taking over as interim head coach in early August, Naurato has said repeatedly that he’s committed to transparency and communication. After spending 2021-22 as an assistant at Michigan, Naurato has confidence that his players know what to do.

“Our culture in the locker room last year was unbelievable and that’s a credit to Nick Blankenburg and the other seniors and captains,” said Naurato. “I think [captain] Nolan Moyle has followed that up with his leadership group this year. Everyone treats everyone the way they want to be treated – with respect.”

Like Nightingale, Naurato brings some NHL experience to the Big Ten. From 2018 to 2021, Naurato was a player development consultant for the Detroit Red Wings. For eight years prior to that, he was director of player development for USA Hockey.

Voted “Most Likely to Succeed”

For the third consecutive season, Minnesota has been voted the team to beat in the Big Ten preseason coaches poll. In 2020-21, the Golden Gophers placed second to Wisconsin. Last year, the coaches were right on the money.

After capturing the regular-season title last year, Minnesota lost to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament championship, but the Gophers played their way through to the Frozen Four, losing to Minnesota State in semifinal action. That was a particularly painful loss, as Minnesota bowed out against Minnesota State in the NCAA West Regional final game the year before.

“We are knocking on the door,” said coach Bob Motzko. “It’s going to happen and that’s what we have to do. The fact that we’re short, 60 minutes to getting to the championship game, we got to go back and build it again. It’s the journey to get there, and we got heart, character and leadership that wants to get there.”

The Golden Gophers will have keen competition for that top spot from several teams in the league, most notably from the Fighting Irish, who were picked in the preseason poll to finish second. Notre Dame returns an overall veteran core and add to that experience with six graduate student players, including three who have transferred for this season.

Michigan may be in the first-place mix as well. The Wolverines are gifted.

Everyone wants to advance

As the 2021-22 season closed, it was clear that the Big Ten was a three-tier team. Minnesota and Michigan were the top contenders, as the regular-season and playoff champions, respectively. The Fighting Irish flirted with greatness, but Notre Dame and Ohio State – right behind the Irish in the standings – never could find the consistency to challenge for the top spot.

After fourth-place Ohio State, the results for the remaining teams dip dramatically. The Buckeyes finished with 42 points; Wisconsin and Penn State, tied for fifth place, had 20 points each. Michigan State finished with 17.

To take a step this season, Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik said, “We want to build from the net out. Hopefully our goaltenders will have the same kind of year that we had last year. We’ve got to score by committee.”

Build from the net out. Score by committee. Words for nearly every B1G team to live by.

MICHIGAN

HEAD COACH: Brandon Naurato (first season, interim)

LAST SEASON: 31-10-1, 16-8-0 B1G (2nd)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes (17-22—39), sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich (10-19—29), junior goaltender Erik Portillo (31-10-1, 2.14 GAA, .926 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: Forwards Matty Beniers (20-23—43), Brendon Brisson (21-21—42), Thomas Bordeleau (12-25—37) and Kent Johnson (8-29—37); defenseman Owen Power (3-29—32)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forward Adam Fantilli (USHL), forward Rutger McGroarty (U.S. NTDP)

2022-23 PREDICTION: It’s difficult to know how this season will go for Michigan, for reasons both on and off the ice. The good news is that interim head coach Brandon Naurato has 12 freshmen who weren’t associated with the tumultuous events surrounding Mel Pearson’s departure. A dozen rookies – that can also be the not-so-good news. Newcomers bring energy. The veterans who return are very talented. Can I roll some dice?

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Third.

MICHIGAN STATE

HEAD COACH: Adam Nightingale (first season)

LAST SEASON: 12-23-1, 6-18-0 B1G (7th)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Fifth-year defenseman Cole Krygier (4-7—11), sophomore defenseman David Gucciardi (5-6—11), junior forward Jeremy Davidson (11-11—22), senior forward Erik Middendorf (12-8—20)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Mitchell Lewandowski (7-12—19), defenseman Dennis Cesana (8-8—16), goaltender Drew DeRidder (9-15-1, 2.94 GAA, .918 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: Transfer goalie Dylan St. Cyr (Notre Dame), transfer forward Miroslav Mucha (Lake Superior State), forwards Gavin best (NAHL) and Daniel Russell (USHL)

2022-23 PREDICTION: After languishing at or near the bottom of the Big Ten standings for years, the Spartans get the chance to rebuild with a new head coach, a renovated Munn Ice Arena, and a veteran team that includes six graduate students and a fifth-year senior. Picked to finish last in the preseason coaches’ poll, I like the bounce that new coaching – among other things – will bring.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Sixth.

MINNESOTA

HEAD COACH: Bob Motzko (fifth season)

LAST SEASON: 26-13-0, 18-6-0 B1G (1st)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Junior defenseman Brock Faber (2-12—14), senior defenseman Jackson LaCombe (3-27—30), sophomore forward Matthew Knies (15-18—33), senior goaltender Justen Close (14-5-0, 1.95 GAA, .925 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: Forwards Ben Myers (17-24—41), Blake McLaughlin (13-20—33) and Sammy Walker (14-13—27)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forwards Logan Cooley (U.S. NTDP) and Connor Kurth (USHL), defensemen Ryan Chesley (U.S. NTDP) and Jimmy Snuggerud (U.S. NTDP)

2022-23 PREDICTION: The Golden Gophers are another team with a large freshman class, but Minnesota’s rookies are promising. Additionally, the returning talent is tested. If the newcomers can contribute offensively, there’s a very good chance that Minnesota will once again prove the predictors correct.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Second.

NOTRE DAME

HEAD COACH: Jeff Jackson (18th season)

LAST SEASON: 28-12-0, 17-7-0 B1G (3rd)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Grad student Nick Lievermann (6-21—27), junior forwards Trevor Janicke (15-9—24) and Landon Slaggert (12-14—26), sophomore forward Ryder Rolston (10-17—27), junior Ryan Bischel (10-4-0, 2.08 GAA, .924%)

KEY LOSSES: Forwards Max Ellis (16-12—28) and Graham Slaggert (12-13—25), defensemen Spence Stastney (7-20—27), goaltender Matthew Galajda (18-8-0, 1.90 GAA, .933 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: Transfer forwards Chayse Primeau (Omaha) and Jackson Pierson (New Hampshire), transfer defenseman Ben Brinkman (Minnesota), forward Finlay Williams (BCHL)

2022-23 PREDICTION: With only four freshmen on the roster, the Fighting Irish may be the most experienced team in the Big Ten. With consistent play from Bischel in net – and the right chemistry – I think that Notre Dame may be the team to chase this season.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: First.

OHIO STATE

HEAD COACH: Steve Rohlik (10th season)

LAST SEASON: 22-13-2, 13-9-2 B1G (4th)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Fifth-year forwards Jake Wise (10-18—28) and Gustaf Westlund (8-8—16), senior forward Tate Singleton (10-5—15), sophomore defenseman Mason Lorei (4-25—29), sophomore goaltender Jakub Dobes (20-12-2, 2.30 GAA, .932 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: Forwards Georgii Merkulov (20-14—34) and Quinn Preston (7-12—19), defenseman William Riedell (3-7—10)

KEY ADDITIONS: Transfer defenseman Scooter Brickey (Western Michigan), defenseman Tyler Duke (U.S. NTDP), forward Stephen Halliday (USHL)

2022-23 PREDICTION: For the past few seasons, the Buckeyes have been the proverbial “this close” to turning a corner. That is likely where Ohio State will be at the end of this campaign as well – and not for lack of trying or lack of talent in several positions. Dobes is the real deal in net, but the team defense in front of him is inconsistent and the Buckeyes need some fire up front.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Fourth.

PENN STATE

HEAD COACH: Guy Gadowsky (11th season)

LAST SEASON: 17-20-1, 6-17-1 B1G (tied 5th)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior forward Kevin Wall (16-13—29) and Connor MacEachern (14-14—28), sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan (13-13—26), fifth-year defenseman Paul DeNaples (2-6—8), sophomore defenseman Jimmy Dowd (3-18—21), junior goaltender Liam Souliere (7-7-1, 2.87 GAA, .905 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: Defenseman Clayton Phillips (5-7—12), goaltender Oskar Autio (10-13-0, 3.12 GAA, .893 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: Transfer forwards Ashton Calder (North Dakota) and Ture Linden (Rensselaer), defensemen Carter Schade (USHL) and Jarod Crespo (USHL)

2022-23 PREDICTION: To finish higher than near the bottom of the Big Ten standings, the Nittany Lions need to improve well beyond last season’s team defense, which was 41st in the nation. There is some new blood on the Penn State blue line and returning goaltender Liam Souliere has promise. The Nittany Lions can always score, but defense wins games.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Seventh.

WISCONSIN

HEAD COACH: Tony Granato (seventh season)

LAST SEASON: 10-24-3, 6-17-1 B1G (tied 5th)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Grad student forwards Brock Caufield (7-12—19), Jack Gorniak (5-10—15) and Dominick Mersch (5-5—10), junior forward Mathieu De St. Phalle (10-12—22), sophomore defenseman Corson Ceulemans (7-15—22), senior goaltender Jared Moe (8-16-3, 3.04 GAA, .916 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: Forwards Tarek Baker (5-12—17) and Roman Ahcan (5-7—12), defenseman Jesper Peltonen (2-5—7)

KEY ADDITIONS: Transfer forward Ty Smilinac (Quinnipiac), transfer goaltender Kyle McClellan (Mercyhurst), forwards Cruz Lucius (U.S. NTDP) and Charlie Stramel (U.S. NTDP), defenseman Tyson Jugnauth (BCHL)

2022-23 PREDICTION: In the preseason Big Ten coaches’ poll, the Badgers were picked to finish fourth in conference play – one spot down from where they were picked at the start of the 2021-22 season and one spot above where Wisconsin actually finished. The Badgers ended last season with the 54th-best team defense nationally (3.57 goals allowed per game) and 54th-best offense (2.05 goals scored per game). I would like to have the optimism that the B1G coaches do.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Fifth.