CCHA Hockey 2022-23 Season Preview: After successful return in 2021-22, conference teams ready to take next step

The first season of the CCHA’s return to competition was nearly perfect.

We’ll stress the word “nearly” there.

Minnesota State came within a period of winning its first-ever national title, leading Denver 1-0 going into the third period of the NCAA championship game before ultimately losing 5-1.

That, of course, wasn’t the way the Mavericks – or anyone in the newly-reconstituted league, for that matter – wanted the season to end. But it wasn’t a bad way for the league to announce itself coming out of the gate.

“We want to build off last year’s success,” CCHA commissioner Don Lucia said during the conference’s preseason media conference call last month, giving a laundry list all the league’s accomplishments in its first season:

• Minnesota State and Michigan Tech made the national tournament

• Minnesota State played for a national title

• The Mavericks’ Dryden McKay won the Hobey Baker Award

• A sold-out, drama-filled, instant-classic conference championship game in between MSU and Bemidji State in Mankato

• The league recorded a .478 nonconference winning percentage – better than the old WCHA ever had since realignment

• The addition of both St. Thomas and Augustana to the league. The Tommies joined last year from Division III while Augustana is starting its program from scratch and will start playing competitive games in 2023-24.

“A lot of things happened in the CCHA and we’re hopeful we can continue to build off that,” Lucia said.

One theme touched upon often during the preseason conference call was the league’s unpredictable nature. Aside from the Mavericks, who were picked to win another title by six of the conference’s eight coaches, nobody can say with much certainty where any of the other teams will finish. That says a lot about the caliber of programs in the CCHA.

“You look at individual polls that come out or players that you voted on for preseason player of the year, there’s so many teams that have very good rosters this year that, you look top to bottom, there’s no holes in our league right now,” said Northern Michigan coach Grant Potulny, whose Wildcats were picked to finish second in the preseason poll and garnered the other two first-place votes. The Wildcats added to an already-impressive roster in the offseason, with the addition of freshman forward Joey Larson – the coaches’ pick for preseason rookie of the year – and UConn transfer Artem Shlaine, a New Jersey Devils draft pick.

“I think with the exception of Mankato, you could make an argument for almost anyone to move one, two, three or four places,” Potulny said.

Nowhere was that more apparent than with a team like Lake Superior State. The Lakers return a ton of experience, including preseason all-CCHA pick Louis Boudon, yet they were only sixth.

“We were picked sixth two years ago when we hung a banner and went back to the tournament and that’s where we expect to be again this year, competing for a banner and returning to the tournament,” LSSU coach Damon Whitten said, referring to the WCHA tournament title and NCAA tournament berth the Lakers won in 2021. “This is again our best team in nine years. And I think the polls will prove to be a little bit off in that regard.”

Ty Eigner, whose Bowling Green Falcons were picked to finish third, said one thing he appreciates about playing in the league is how familiar the coaches are with the other programs.

“We know it’s going to be a competitive league, we feel like we’re a team that if we can play to our strength and do the things that we were recruited to do, we’re going to be a team that is difficult to play against and be in a position, down the stretch in February, to be contending with three or four other teams for the league championship,” Eigner said.

All of the coaches agreed that Mankato was the team to beat and should be considered favorites until proven otherwise – and rightly so. But even despite this, there could be an opening for someone else. The Mavericks lost McKay after his Hobey Baker season and will also be without Nathan Smith and Julian Napravnik, the top two scorers in the CCHA last season.

Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings certainly won’t take anything for granted.

“Our conference keeps you honest,” he said, noting that turnover is a part of life in college hockey and it’s up to the next crop of players to take advantage of their opportunities.

“The coaching staffs in our league are very pronounced in their experience, and they’re very good at what they do. What it shows you is that in our league, there are no easy outs. And there’s not going to be any this year. It’s an incredible challenge to play in this league and trying to compete for championships. That’s what we’re all trying to do and we’re excited about what’s in front of us this year.”

BEMIDJI STATE

HEAD COACH: Tom Serratore (entering his 22nd season at BSU)

LAST SEASON: 19-20-0 (14-12-0 for third in CCHA)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: D Elias Rosen (Sr., 7g-19a-26pts); F Eric Martin (Jr., 3g-16a-19pts); D Will Zmolek (Sr., 5g-10a-15pts); F Ross Armour (Sr., 8g-8a-16pts); G Mattias Sholl (Jr., 13-13-0, .904SV%; 2.75 GAA).

KEY LOSSES: F Owen Sillinger (17g-30a-47pts); F Lukas Sillinger (17g-21a-38pts); F Alex Ierullo (16g-26a-42pts); F Ethan Somoza (10g-12a-22pts).

KEY ADDITIONS: F Mitchell Martan (Tr., Canisius, Atlantic Hockey, 5g-17a-22pts); Kaden Pickering (Tr., St. Lawrence, ECAC, 6g-13a-19pts); F Adam Flamming (Cedar Rapids Roughriders, USHL, 27g-19a-46pts); D Vincent Corcoran (Wichita Falls Warriors, NAHL, 8g-44a-52pts).

2022-23 PREDICTION: Last season’s Beaver squad was deep and talented up front, but the team as a whole was inconsistent, with a sub-.500 overall record and a 14-12 conference mark. Still, that was good enough for a third-place CCHA finish and an unforgettable (for more reasons than one) run to the conference title game. BSU couldn’t manage to earn a back-to-back NCAA tournament berth last season, and it could be even more difficult this year, as they lost four of their top five scorers to graduation and transfer. A stout defensive corps anchored by Rosen, Zmolek and School returns, but until the Beavers find some people to step up on offense, they are likely a mid-table team.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: 5th

BOWLING GREEN

HEAD COACH: Ty Eigner (entering his fourth season at BGSU)

LAST SEASON: 15-19-3 (11-14-1 for sixth in the CCHA)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Taylor Schneider (Sr., 8g-22a-30pts); F Austen Swankler (8g-18a-26pts); F Nathan Burke (16g-7a-23pts); F Alex Barber (Sr., 10g-15a-25pts).

KEY LOSSES: F Coale Norris (10g-9a-19pts); D Gabriel Chicoine (1g-18a-19pts); F Sam Craggs (9g-5a-14pts).

KEY ADDITIONS: F Chase Gresock (Tr., Miami, NCHC, 9g-10a-19pts); D Zach Vinnell (Tr., Merrimack, Hockey East, 4g-12a-16pts); F Brett Pfoh (Spruce Grove Saints, AJHL, 27g-37a-74pts); D Dalton Norris (Lincoln Stars, USHL, 26g-28a-54pts).

2022-23 PREDICTION: Unlike last season, in which the Falcons lost 11 players to either graduation or the transfer portal, this time around BG has a number of important offensive players returning. That bodes well for the Falcons, who struggled to a sixth-place finish and a first-round, three-game elimination at the hands of Bemidji State. Because all four of BG’s top scorers are back, expect a more competitive Falcon team that should be competing for at least an NCAA bid (if they play their cards right, I think competing for a league title is possible).

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: 2nd

FERRIS STATE

HEAD COACH: Bob Daniels (entering his 31st season at FSU)

LAST SEASON: 11-24-1 (9-16-1 for seventh in CCHA)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Dallas Tulik (Sr., 7g-12a-19pts); F Bradley Marek (So., 10g-9a-19pts); F Stepan Pokorny (3g-11a-14pts); G Logan Stein (Jr., 7-16-0, .885 SV%, 3.60 GAA).

KEY LOSSES: F Justin Michaelian (8g-15a-23pts); D Brendon Michaelian (1g-12a-13pts).

KEY ADDITIONS: D Matt Slick (Tr., Holy Cross, Atlantic Hockey 5g-7a-11pts); F Connor McGrath (Humboldt Broncos, SJHL, 35g-49a-84pts); F Caiden Gault (Spruce Grove Saints, AJHL, 46-27-73).

2022-23 PREDICTION: Ferris State did a great job bouncing back in 2021-22. Their 11 wins were the Bulldogs’ most in four years and signaled a marked improvement from their dismal one-win campaign in 2020-21 – by far the worst season in program history. Perhaps most importantly, the Bulldogs were competitive last season and beat quite a few teams in the top half of the standings, including Minnesota State and Bemidji State. Even further improvement can be expected and having them ranked seventh is more a reflection of the overall quality of the league and not necessarily a sign of stagnation.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: 7th.

LAKE SUPERIOR STATE

HEAD COACH: Damon Whitten (entering ninth season at LSSU)

LAST SEASON: 18-18-1 (13-13-0 for fourth in CCHA)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Louis Boudon (Sr., 15g-29a-44pts); D Jacob Bengtsson (Jr., 3g-24a-27pts); F Brandon Puricelli (Sr., 13g-9a-22pts); D Logan Jenuwine (Sr., 9g-11a-20pts); G Ethan Langenegger (Jr., 10-11-1, .912 SV%, 2.65 GAA); G Seth Eisele (8-7-0, .911 SV%; 2.73 GAA).

KEY LOSSES: F Miroslav Mucha (10g-25a-35pts); F Josh Nixon (8g-12a-20pts); D Jacob Nordqvist (5g-11a-16pts); F Dustin Manz (7g-7a-14pts).

KEY ADDITIONS: D Jared Kucharek (Tr., Western Michigan, NCHC, no stats last season); F Connor Milburn (Chilliwack Chiefs, BCHL, 9g-14a-23pts); D Bryan Huggins (Fargo Force, USHL, 1g-10a-11pts).

2022-23 PREDICTION: The Lakers return nearly everyone from a season ago, including star forward Louis Boudon and their outstanding goalie tandem of Ethan Langenegger and Seth Eisele. With a deep, experienced roster – LSSU added just two seniors and a transfer this year – the Lakers should be on track to compete for home ice, an NCAA tournament berth and maybe another trophy.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: 3rd.

MICHIGAN TECH

HEAD COACH: Joe Shawhan (entering his sixth season at Tech)

LAST SEASON: 21-13-3 (16-8-2 for second in CCHA)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: G Blake Pietila (Sr., 21-13-2, 1.91 GAA, .918 SVG%); F Logan Pietila (13g-10a-23pts); F Tristan Ashbrook (Sr., 11g-8a-19pts); D Brett Thorne (Jr., 5g-12a-17pts).

KEY LOSSES: F Brian Halonen (21g-23a-44pts); F Trenton Bliss (12g-28a-40pts); F Tommy Parrottino (11g-17a-28pts); D Colin Swoyer (5g-18a-23pts).

KEY ADDITIONS: F David Jankowski (Tr., St. Lawrence, ECAC, 4g-12a-16pts); D Ryan O’Connell (Tr., Ohio State, Big Ten, 0g-10a-10pts).

2022-23 PREDICTION: The Huskies lost the bulk of their scoring output from last season’s NCAA tournament team, including 40-plus-point-scorers Brian Halonen–a Hobey Baker Top 10 finalist a year ago–and Trenton Bliss. Tech might struggle in that area, but luckily, they have Blake Pietila back in goal. The Huskies will need him to keep his sub-2.00 goals against average and find some scoring if they want to compete for home ice this year.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: 6th.

MINNESOTA STATE

HEAD COACH: Mike Hastings (entering his 11th season at MSU)

LAST SEASON: 38-6-0 (23-3-0 for first in CCHA)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Brendan Furry (Sr., 13g-31a-44pts); F Cade Borchardt (Sr., 15g-26a-41pts); D Jake Livingstone (Jr., 9g-22a-31pts); D Akito Hirose (Jr., 2g-24a-26pts).

KEY LOSSES: G Dryden McKay (38-5-0, 1.31 GAA, .931 SV%); F Nathan Smith (19g-31a-50pts); F Julian Napravnik (18g-31a-49pts); F Reggie Lutz (15g-13a-28pts).

KEY ADDITIONS: G Alex Tracy (Sioux City Musketeers, USHL, 27-10-3, 2.50 GAA, .896 SV%); F Simon Tassy (Salmon Arm Silverbacks, BCHL, 38g-40a-78pts); F Luc Wilson (Penticton Vees, BCHL, 29g-46a-75pts).

2022-23 PREDICTION: For the first time in what seems like forever, there will be a goalie competition at Minnesota State. Dryden McKay has departed, leaving a huge, but important question mark in the MSU lineup. The Mavericks are well-stocked in front of the net, though. Despite losing the high-scoring Nathan Smith and Julian Napravnik, they have plenty of forwards back, and the defense will be in good hands with reigning CCHA Defenseman of the Year Jake Livingstone leading the charge. Will the loss of McKay give any other team an opening to knock off the Mavs this year? It’s possible, but I wouldn’t bet against Minnesota State. Until proven otherwise, they are going to be the presumptive favorites once again.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: 1st.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN

HEAD COACH: Grant Potulny (entering his sixth season at NMU)

LAST SEASON: 20-16-1 (12-13-1 for fifth in CCHA)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F AJ Vanderbeck (Sr., 24g-19a-43pts); F André Ghantous (Sr., 10g-25a-35pts); F Michael Colella (15g-12a-27pts); F David Keefer (10g-12a-22pts).

KEY LOSSES: F Hank Crone (13g-31a-44pts); F Joseph Nardi (3g-11a-14pts); D Trevor Cosgrove (9g-19a-28pts); D Ben Newhouse (5g-22a-27pts).

KEY ADDITIONS: F Joey Larson (Muskegon Lumberjacks, USHL, 32g-34a-66pts); F Artem Shlaine (Tr., UConn, Hockey East, 7g-10a-17pts); D Simon Kjellberg (Tr., RPI, ECAC, 8g-19a-27pts); F Kristóf Papp (Tr., Michigan State, Big Ten, 2g-10a-12pts).

2022-23 PREDICTION: After just missing out on home ice a season ago, the Wildcats return with an intriguing lineup mix hoping to take the next step this year. They lost Hank Crone, but return a pair of scorers in AJ Vanderbeck and André Ghantous. However, what NMU is adding seems even more enticing. CCHA Preseason Rookie of the Year Joey Larson joins the team after a 66-point campaign in the USHL, and the team adds four transfers to the mix, including Artem Shlaine, a Devils draft pick from UCONN. The Wildcats played well last season against a tough schedule, including sweeps of both Minnesota Duluth and Boston University. If they can continue that kind of form, they should be in good shape for home ice.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: 4th.

ST. THOMAS

HEAD COACH: Rico Blasi (entering second season at UST)

LAST SEASON: 3-32-1 (3-22-1 for eighth in CCHA)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Luke Manning (Sr., 8g-7a-15pts); F Matthew Jennings (Sr., 4g-10a-14pts); F Cameron Recchi (So., 5g-7a-12pts); D Trevor Zins (Sr., 3g-7a-10pts); D Nolan Sawchuck (Sr., 1g-9a-10pts).

KEY LOSSES: G Peter Thome (3-24-1, 4.53 GAA, .876 SV%); F Christiano Versich (5g-10a-15pts); F Grant Loven (7g-5a-12pts); F Kyler Grundy (7g-5a-12pts).

KEY ADDITIONS: F Mack Byers (Tr., Northern Michigan, 5g-1a-6pts); F Lucas Wahlin (Lincoln Stars, USHL, 31-30-61); D Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Austin Bruins, NAHL, 7g-10a-17pts); F Ryan O’Neill (St. Cloud Norsemen, NAHL, 30g-50a-80pts); F Jake Braccini (Muskegon Lumberjacks, USHL, 25g-23a-48pts).

2022-23 PREDICTION: The Tommies took their lumps as expected during their first Division I season, but they got noticeably better as the year went on and, despite a roster that continued many Division III holdovers, were holding their own against the likes of Minnesota State and Michigan Tech admirably by the end of the season. It’s too early to expect the Tommies to finish much higher than eighth this season, but it’s clear Blasi is building the blocks of a successful program that will be very strong very soon.

2021-22 PREDICTED FINISH: 8th.