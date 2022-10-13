This Week in CCHA Hockey: Depth leading way early as Bowling Green weaves way through back-and-forth schedule

Bowling Green hasn’t had much time to get settled into a “normal” routine this season.

The Falcons have been a little busy picking up conference points and splitting some nonconference home-and-homes.

“We tried to stress to our guys that we understand, we have not had a ‘typical’ week since we’ve gotten into our official full season,” BGSU coach Ty Eigner said earlier this week, reflecting on the fact that his team’s schedule hasn’t allowed them that luxury.

The Falcons kicked off the season not with an exhibition game like many teams but with a real CCHA series, at Northern Michigan. After that they had a short week’s turnaround, taking on Michigan State in a home-and-home last weekend. And now, following that MSU series, the Falcons will again have a short week, taking on Western Michigan in an atypical Thursday-Friday home-and-home.

So far, it seems as though momentum and adrenaline have offset the lack of consistency in the schedule: BGSU is 2-2, with 13 goals to their name and four CCHA points in the bank. That season-opening series in Marquette, Eigner said, was important.

“Playing two real games that first opening weekend allows you to put guys into situations that are difficult and get valuable experience,” Eigner said when asked if it was good for them to play a real conference series as opposed to an exhibition like some teams. MSU, for example, played the USA Under-18s, losing 4-3. “On one side of it, we went up to Northern and played two real games and Michigan State played an exhibition. So were they more fresh because they just played the one? Did we get valuable experience because we just played games that counted? I’m not sure, but I think it’s a little bit of both.”

Playing games that counted did allow the Falcons’ depth to be fully on display. Take Ryan O’Hara. The sophomore forward, who scored four goals total last season, has now equaled last year’s output with four in these first four contests.

“He wanted to be in this role,” Eigner said. “Being a guy that can be counted on and contributing to the offense. His hard work and preparation has put him in this spot and he’s taking advantage of his opportunities.”

Another place of improved depth for BGSU this season is in goal. Zack Rose and Christian Stoever have split the game time so far, but Eigner is excited to have four healthy goaltenders for the first time in a long time. Rose injured his hip in January and missed the remainder of the season.

Rose, who was named the CCHA’s goaltender of the week, made 38 saves in Friday’s 3-1 win over Michigan State before coming in briefly to relieve an injured Stoever in Saturday’s 2-1 loss. Stoever injured his hand and went to the locker room early in the game but would return. He made 39 saves in the loss.

“Depth has been something we’ve been talking about for a long time here, and we want to have depth at every position. This is the first time we’ve had four healthy goalies who are potentially able to play, and up to this point we’ve needed all four,” Eigner said, referring also to goalies Salvatore Evola and Pete Eigner. “It’s really a luxury to have out there.”

Eigner said he expects to see both Rose and Stoever at some point this weekend against Western Michigan, which will be another test of BGSU’s depth and resiliency. They play a road game at the always-tough Lawson Arena on Thursday before heading back to Slater Family Ice Arena for the home game on Friday.

After that, the Falcons get something of a breather with an exhibition game against Division III Adrian on Oct. 22. After that, the “normal” schedule should kick in, with a typical Friday-Saturday trip to Minnesota State set for the last week in October.

“Our schedule is what it is, so we’ve got to do the best that we can,” Eigner said. “We’re trying to do the best we can, trying to be aware of giving them enough rest and not pushing too hard in practice to make sure they do have enough gas in the tank when we play games, but it’s just, if we can get through this weekend in terms of the schedule, and next week things should be back to normal in terms of our Monday through Friday routine.”