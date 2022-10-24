Minnesota earns 21 first-place votes, remains No. 1 in DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 21 first-place votes this week, Minnesota is again the top-ranked team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

St. Cloud State received 14 first-place votes and moved up from No. 8 to No. 2 in this week’s poll.

Denver took home seven first-place votes and jumped one spot to No. 3, while Michigan bagged six first-place votes to move up one notch to No. 4.

Massachusetts rounds out the top five at No. 5, getting two first-place votes this week.

North Dakota is up one to No. 6, Quinnipiac falls four to sit seventh, Minnesota State tumbles down six to No. 8, Boston University holds steady at No. 9, and Connecticut jumps up four spots to No. 10 in this week’s rankings.

Ohio State moves up five to No. 11, Notre Dame is up one to No. 12, Providence falls two to No. 13, Harvard is up one spot to sit 14th, and Northeastern drops three spots to No. 15.

Penn State moves up two to No. 16, Western Michigan remains No. 17, UMass Lowell is up one to No. 18, Minnesota Duluth falls all the way from No. 10 to No. 19, and Cornell retains its position at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 14 other teams received votes this week.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

