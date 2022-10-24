NE-10 Hockey Preview – Wide-open race expected in competitive league

Since the 2016-17 season, four different teams have hoisted the championship banner in the NE-10 including Assumption two times, St. Anselm, Southern New Hampshire and Stonehill. With the departure of Stonehill to play in the D-1 ranks, the NE-10 now fields just six teams who will play each other four times each during the regular season on the way to the playoffs and conference championship. Last year’s champions from Assumption are certainly in the mix and the coach from last season’s regular season winner, Southern New Hampshire’s coach Sean Walsh believes the race this season is wide open.

“We have George Thurston and his 21 goals back along with Adam Mercer in goal but lost defenseman Joe Fiorino to graduation,” stated Walsh. “Our area of focus is the blueline, but every team has strengths and weaknesses to figure out entering the season. New coach Tim Richter will bring a lot of energy to Post who made it to the title game last year and everyone else has some great players to build around. It is going to be an interesting race.”

The Favorites

St. Anselm returns last year’s Player of the Year in Andrew Andary along with All-NE-10 defenseman, Jack Murphy, and experience in goal with Nick Howard. The supporting cast is deep for the Hawks who will be seeking their first conference title since the 2017-18 season.

Southern New Hampshire brings back George Thurston who scored over twenty goals last season and was among the leaders in the country on the power play. Adam Mercer will backstop the Penmen and help stabilize the defensive end as a young group develops in game action.

The Dark Horses

The Assumption Greyhounds are the defending champions and return graduate student Michael Zampanti to the ice to bolster the offense with Colin Philippon as four of the top five scorers from last season have graduated. The Greyhounds will also look to someone other than David Altman in the blue paint and give the team a chance to win every game.

Post, who made it to last season’s championship game, will be looking to one of their rostered goaltenders to step up to replace the graduated Brandon Brown as new coach Tim Richter takes over a team with a lot of positive momentum from last season.

Players to watch

Assumption: Michael Zampanti – forward; Colin Philippon – forward

Franklin Pierce: Cody Rumsey – forward; Conor Foley – forward

Post: Tim Richter – coach; Niko Grollman – forward

Southern New Hampshire: Adam Mercer – goaltender; George Thurston – forward

St. Anselm: Jack Murphy – defense; Andrew Andary – forward

St. Michael’s: Jeremy Routh – forward; Case Kantgias – defense

USCHO Predicted finish

St. Anselm

2. Southern New Hampshire

3. Assumption

4. Post

5. Franklin Pierce

6. St. Michael’s

The season starts out quickly with Southern New Hampshire and St. Anselm opening conference play on Friday night. In a quirk of this year’s schedule, the two teams open the regular season, close out the first half in December with a pair of games and open the second half in January to complete their four-game series.