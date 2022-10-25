NCHC suspends Minnesota Duluth’s Howard two games after major cross checking penalty Oct. 22 against Wisconsin

The NCHC has issued a two-game suspension to Minnesota Duluth freshman forward Isaac Howard, in accordance with the conference’s supplemental discipline policy.

The suspension stems from an illegal hit during the Bulldogs game against Wisconsin on Oct. 22 at Amsoil Arena.

During last Saturday night’s game, Howard was assessed a major penalty for cross checking and given a game misconduct penalty at 7:23 of the second period, following a video review.

Howard will be required to serve the two-game suspension during UMD’s series against Cornell this weekend, Oct. 28-29. Howard is eligible to return for Minnesota Duluth’s series opener at Colorado College on Friday, Nov. 4.