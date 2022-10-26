UCHC Hockey Preview – Strong challengers await Utica’s bid to repeat in UCHC

The UCHC brings continues to expand its membership with Alvernia joining the conference this season as the 11th team in the league. While the new team will be expected to be competitive, the top of the standings still looks like it will be a race among a handful of usual competitors.

“There continues to be a lot of growth in the UCHC,” said Stevenson head coach Dominick Dawes. “New teams and better level of play every year as teams look to compete with the teams at the top. We expect that Utica is going to be right at the top of the list along with Wilkes and we want to challenge right there with them. Hopefully, we get a hot start and beat some good teams to get some early momentum, but I expect like it is every year it is going to come down to some critical games in February to figure out the final seeding for the playoffs. It should be a fun ride!”

The Favorites

It’s no surprise that Utica is the favorite to repeat as champions as they return a solid nucleus of players including defenseman Justin Allen and Brian Scoville and forwards Buster Larsson, Dante Zapata and Brandon Osmundson. Sophomore Bryan Landsberger along with two freshmen will battle for time in goal and coach Gary Heenan will have the Pioneers focused on getting back to the elusive Frozen Four this season.

Stevenson returns a roster with only four seniors but with great experience starting with goaltender Ryan Kenny. Austin Masters provides great leadership for the Mustangs who will look to take the next step as a program by winning their first conference title.

The Dark Horses

Wilkes lost a pair of premier forwards in the conference in Donald Flynn and Tyler Barrow to graduation and will look for Phil Erickson to lead a young group of Colonels. The return of a healthy Michael Paterson-Jones in goal may be what Wilkes needs to find themselves in the championship game again at the end of the season.

Chatham will rely heavily on senior goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez but if young forwards like Andrew Warhoftig improve their productivity from last season, the Cougars will contend against all-comers in the conference.

Coaches/Players to watch

Alvernia: Andrew Burke – coach: Peter Falivena – forward

Arcadia: James Spaargaren – forward; Dylan Florit – forward

Chatham: Andrew Warhoftig – forward; Ricardo Gonzalez – goaltender

King’s: Jack Cooper – forward; Tyler Blanchard – forward

Lebanon Valley: Blake Tosto – forward; Darion Benchich – forward

Manhattanville: Tyler Roy– goaltender; Artem Mateichenko – forward

Nazareth: Ryan Turse – forward; Nick Charron – forward

Neumann: Luke Croucher – forward; Joey Mancuso – forward

Stevenson: Ryan Kenny – goaltender; Frank Vitucci – forward

Utica: Brandon Osmundson – forward; Justin Allen – defense

Wilkes: Phil Erickson – forward; Michael Paterson-Jones – goaltender

USCHO predicted finish

Utica Stevenson Wilkes Chatham Manhattanville Neumann Nazareth Alvernia Lebanon Valley Arcadia King’s

After the opening weekend upcoming, the first weekend in November sees Utica traveling to Stevenson for a two-game series that should see some intense hockey for points and position in the league. No time to ease into the season for anyone in the conference.