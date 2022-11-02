Michigan’s Fantilli, St. Cloud State’s Basse named first HCA men’s monthly award winners to kick off 2022-23 season

Michigan’s Adam Fantilli and St. Cloud State’s Dominic Basse have been named the first men’s Hockey Commissioners Association players of the month for the 2022-23 season.

Fantilli, the player and rookie of the month, leads the nation in scoring as he begins his freshman campaign at Michigan.

In eight games, he has eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points. He has at least one point in every game and recorded his first career hat trick on Oct. 21 at Lake Superior State. The following day, he tallied his first four-point game with a goal and three helpers.

Basse, the goaltender of the month, was a perfect 4-0-0 with NCHC-leading numbers of 1.25 GAA and .945 save percentage.

His numbers include a 34-save performance in a 4-3 win over then No. 2 Minnesota State.