Women’s Division I College Hockey: As shift in emphasis has helped Quinnipiac to 9-0 start

The Quinnipiac Bobcats have won nine straight games to open the season and have moved up to #4 in the national polls – their highest-ever ranking – after a pair of impressive weekend wins over Cornell and Princeton.

The Bobcats looked to be in a great position heading into this season, returning much of the roster that carried them to 2 overtimes against eventual national champion Ohio State in the NCAA quarterfinal last year. Then they added graduate transfer Shay Maloney from Brown, as well as stellar rookie Madison Chantler, who won gold with Canada at the U18 Women’s World Championships last summer. In a crowded and competitive ECAC, they have already set themselves apart. And it’s just the first week of November.

With so much veteran talent, Quinnipiac has been able to start this season in a more advanced place. They come in with experience and a hunger that comes from losing in such a heart-breaking fashion last season. But the experience of the postseason as well as games against other ranked opponents also gave them the confidence and sense of belonging that comes with holding your own against the best of the best.

Coach Cassandra Turner said her team saw what was possible and what they are capable of, but also saw where they can be better. Those are the things driving them this season.

Having such a veteran team has allowed Turner and her staff to really push the players on their development. The basis that was built before means the team is much more advanced in the things they’re talking about so early in the season.

“A lot of the good habits that those players have built over several years have put us in a position where we were really able to start the year focused all on offense. Some of these things we’re talking about right now are things that we would regularly talk about in the second half of the year and we’re executing them,” said Turner.

A team that was long known for its smothering defense, the Bobcats have continued to evolve as a program so that their dominance at the blue line has spread to all parts of the ice. Their strong forecheck leads to turnover, quick transition and the ability to control the puck for much of the game.

“We haven’t made a huge switch. In terms of how we play, I think it’s just where we started our emphasis,” said Turner.

“We really dove into building on how we’re playing offense. Our team is driven to figure out how they can be as consistent as other top teams and make plays that will change games and put them in our favor. It’s going to be the team that’s most consistent that wins at the end of the day.“

Chantler has benefitted from skating with Maloney and Olivia Mobley, something Turner said the rookie is well aware of. She recently told the coach how lucky she is to be playing on such an experienced line and that awareness is just part of why Chantler has had success so far.

“How she takes in information and applies it is amazing. I don’t know that I’ve seen many first years be in this place that quickly. It’s putting her in a really good position to learn and grow,” said Turner.

Maloney has added a physical presence to the ice for Quinnipiac. Her ability to control space, protect the puck and find passing lines is something the team needs. She’s putting the puck where her linemates can turn them into goals and drawing defender attention, giving them more time and space to get to the net.

Aside from the top line, the combination of Maya Labad, Sadie Peart and Alexa Hoskin has proved to be a very good one. They skated together last season and after not initially being paid up, were once again put on the same line this season and Turner said the three work together in a way that makes them even better than the sum of their parts. Labad has started her sophomore season with more confidence in herself and her abilities in part because of how well she skated in Hockey Canada camps this summer.

“All three are playing stronger hockey than they did last year and with a different confidence. They’re playing a better puck possession based game in the offensive zone. They’re not afraid to hold on to it and cut back and create more offense down low. I think they’re they’re improving how dynamic they all are offensively,” said Turner.

It’s highly unlikely that her team’s unbeaten streak will last, Turner knows. But the fundamentals the team is built on mean that the final result of any single game has very little bearing on how the team feels about what they’ve accomplished. She said their strategy is planned out in advance, so that nothing they are doing is reactionary to an individual win or loss. That helps the team forge their own identity separate from the outcomes of games and puts them in the best position to keep moving forward throughout the season.

One reason the Bobcats are in such an advanced state of preparation in early November is the clear, open communication between the staff and players. It’s never easy to find a balance between coaching the athlete and guiding the student, but Turner said it’s important to her and her staff to make sure that the women on her team don’t only focus on winning games or championships. If the only thing that grows during their time at Quinnipiac is their athletic ability, the staff has done something wrong.

“A big part of our philosophy is just how we connect and collaborate with our players,” said Turner.

“In coaching it’s not always what you’re teaching, it’s how you’re teaching and how you’re affecting and communicating with people. This journey teaches them all those intangible skills that will help them to be that confident woman at the end.”