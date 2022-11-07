Minnesota takes back top spot in DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll with 32 first-place votes

With 32 first-place votes, Minnesota rises two spots to sit No. 1 in this week’s DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Denver stays No. 2 and picked up five first-place votes this week.

Michigan drops two spots to No. 3, getting three first-place votes, while St. Cloud State remains No. 4 with five first-place votes. Quinnipiac is up two to round out the top five.

Minnesota State stays No. 6, Connecticut is up one to No. 7, getting two first-place votes, and Penn State rises five to No. 8, garnering three first-place votes. Providence moves up five to No. 9, and Ohio State falls one to No. 10 in this week’s poll.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 7, 2022

At No. 11, Massachusetts tumbles six spots in this week’s rankings and Notre Dame falls six to No. 18, while the lone new team in this week’s poll is Merrimack at No. 19.

In addition to the top 20 teams, nine other teams received votes.

