D-III West Hockey Game Picks – Nov. 11-12, 2022

It’s the middle of the November and the matchups are interesting to say the least. UW-Eau Claire and Augsburg face off in a key non-conference game that could have tourney implications down the road. And one of the biggest surprises of the season, UW-Stout, takes on Lake Forest as it looks to stay unbeaten.

Check out more on those matchups and others in this week’s picks.

Friday

UW-Eau Claire (2-0) at Augsburg (1-1-1)

Ranked 15th in the DCU/USCHO Division III men’s poll, the Blugolds have an opportunity to send a message that they are a legit contender at the national level. They have scored seven goals in the first two games off 12 assists and just shut out Gustavus last week. It will take a complete game for a win, but the Blugolds are capable of pulling it off.

The Auggies are ranked fifth nationally and have the ability to dominate on both ends of the ice. Six different players have scored goals for Augsburg and that balanced attack will be needed to get out of here with a win. Home ice could be the difference.

Augsburg, 3-2

UW-Stevens Point (1-1-2) at Saint Mary’s (1-2-1)

The Pointers are off to a tough start but have a little momentum going into the weekend after picking up its first win last week.

With only seven goals in the first four games, they’ll try to get the offense cranked up against the Cardinals.

For Saint Mary’s this is a statement game opportunity as the Pointers are always one of the country’s best teams. The Cardinals, who just snapped a three-game winless streak, need to make this a low-scoring affair to come out of here with a win.

UW-Stevens Point, 3-1

Northland (0-3-1) at Hamline (1-2)

Despite not winning a game yet, the Lumberjacks have shown they are going to play hard and compete every night. The goals that have been scored have been spread out and a strong start could be the key to success against the Pipers.

Hamline has been up and down in the early going of the season, and like the Lumberjacks, they compete hard. This is a matchup that could easily go either way.

Northland, 3-2

Saturday

Saint Scholastica (2-3) at Gustavus (0-2-1)

After dropping three consecutive games, the Saints got on track and hope to build on that momentum. They scored 10 goals in a win over the Gusties on Thursday and look to close out the series on a high note.

The Gusties are hungry for a bounce-back win and getting it means getting off to a strong start and shoring up things defensively in order to get their first victory of the season. That won’t be easy against a Saints team that may have found its groove from an offensive standpoint.

Saint Scholastica, 5-2

Saint John’s (3-1) at Concordia (2-3)

The Johnnies capitalized on great special teams play to knock off the Cobbers 7-3 on Thursday night, scoring three power play goals. Saint John’s is 8-for-20 on the season on power-play opportunities and they’ll look to continue that success on Saturday.

Concordia has dropped its last two games, giving up five more goals in each of the last two. A great defensive effort will be needed to come out of this series with a split.

Saint John’s, 5-3

Friday and Saturday

Marian (1-1) at Adrian (3-0-1)

Nothing beats a test against the No. 1 team in the country. The Sabres haven’t played since the last weekend of October and will need to shake off the rust early in this NCHA series. They have given up 11 goals on the year and have to be able to get the job done on defense against an Adrian team capable of scoring at will when all things are clicking for the reigning national champs. Winning won’t be easy, especially on the road, but if the Sabres can keep it close into the third, anything is possible. The Bulldogs are looking to extend their 35-game unbeaten streak this weekend.

Adrian,5-2 and 6-3

Lake Forest (2-2-1) at UW-Stout (4-0)

The Foresters are looking to bounce back after dropping a pair of games last week to MSOE. This is a team that has the ability to score goals in bunches, scoring five or more four times.

But the Blue Devils have a dangerous offense as well. They scored 15 goals in their first two games and have been one of the best stories in D-III hockey in the early part of the season. They have added confidence from beating nationally ranked Augsburg last weekend.

UW-Stout, 5-3