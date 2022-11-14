Hockey East hands down one-game suspensions to Boston College’s Alami, Kuntar, Northeastern’s McDonough, Struble

Hockey East announced Monday that Boston College junior forward Trevor Kuntar, Northeastern senior forward Aidan McDonough, Boston College sophomore defenseman Cade Alami and Northeastern senior defenseman Jayden Struble have all been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at the 20-minute mark of the third period on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Kuntar will miss the game on Tuesday, Nov. 15 against UMass Lowell and will be eligible to return to the Eagles’ lineup on Friday, Nov. 25 against Notre Dame.

McDonough will miss the game on Friday, Nov. 18 at Boston University and will be eligible to return to the Huskies’ lineup on Saturday, Nov. 19 against the Terriers.

No penalties were called on Kuntar or McDonough.

Alami and Struble are automatically suspended for one game each as a result of picking up fighting majors and game disqualifications.