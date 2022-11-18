D-III West Weekend Hockey Picks — Nov. 17, 2022

It’s straight up conference play this coming weekend throughout the west region of NCAA Division III hockey.

In the MIAC, one of the highlights is St. Scholastica’s series with Saint John’s. Both teams are unbeaten in WIAC play. UW-Stout is off to a hot start and faces two tough tests while Adrian hits the road to battle Trine.

On Thursday, hockey fans will be feasting on turkey as they celebrate Thanksgiving. This weekend, they feast on hockey in the west region. Check out the latest picks below.

Friday and Saturday

Augsburg (3-1-1, 0-0) vs. Saint Mary’s (1-4-1, 1-1)

The Auggies, ranked fifth in the nation in the DCU/USCHO Division III poll, have won their last three games and play their first MIAC games of the year this weekend. Augsburg is tough to defend, scoring two or more goals in every game. Four players have at least four points, with Nick Woodward leading the way with two goals and five assists. The Cardinals will have their hands full. They have dropped two in a row, giving up 14 goals in that stretch.

Augsburg, 5-1 and 7-2

St. Scholastica (3-3, 2-0) vs. Saint John’s (4-1, 2-0)

A battle of unbeatens in MIAC play is on tap as the Saints and Johnnies both look to grab an early edge in the race for the title. St. Scholastica has won its last two and has shown how good it can be offensively, scoring 10 goals in a win over Gustavus last week. They’ll need to have the offense clicking against Saint John’s, which has won its last three games. The Johnnies have given up only five goals during the streak. They have allowed only 10 goals in all.

Saint John’s, 4-1 and 3-2

Bethel (4-2, 1-1) vs. Gustavus (0-3-1, 0-2)

The Royals are riding the high of a win over then No. 15 UW-Eau Claire last week. If they can play the same way against the Gusties, it should be a good weekend for Bethel. Scoring goals has been the toughest thing for Gustavus so far. The Gusties have just six goals on the year. That needs to change to have a chance against Bethel.

Bethel, 5-2 and 4-1

Hamline (3-2, 1-1) vs. St. Olaf (3-1-1, 1-1)

Big series for both teams as the Pipers and Oles are both hoping to get over the .500 mark in conference play. Hamline has found its stride as of late, winning its last two as it has gotten its offense on track. Sam Dabrowski leads the way with four goals. The Oles, who won the MIAC tourney last year, are unbeaten in their last three and have been competitive. Troy Bowditch has paced the team, dishing out five assists to go along with two goals. This should be a fun series to watch.

St. Olaf, 4-3; Hamline, 3-2

Adrian (4-1-1, 1-1) at Trine (3-3, 1-3)

The No. 2 team in the nation heads out on the road to battle a team looking to contend for its first NCHA title in program history. Adrian has just one loss on the season and features one of the best offenses in the country. Matus Spodniak leads the charge with 11 goals, and if he’s on, the Bulldogs will be in good shape. The Thunder have been up and down in the early going and have lost three of their last four. They’ll have to be on point offensively to keep pace with the Bulldogs.

Adrian, 5-3 and 4-2

Aurora (6-1, 4-0) vs. Lake Forest (3-3-1, 0-2)

The 11th-ranked Spartans are on a roll and have yet to lose in conference play. They have tallied four or more goals in every win this season. The big thing to watch is Aurora is hungry for revenge. Lake Forest handed the Spartans their only loss and did it in convincing fashion with a 7-0 victory. These two games should be much closer, especially with the Forresters eager to get back on track after dropping three of their last four games.

Aurora, 5-2; Lake Forest, 4-3

Concordia (1-5, 1-1) vs. Marian (2-2, 1-1)

The Falcons haven’t had an easy time early on this season but do have a little confidence heading into the weekend after getting a win over Trine last week. They need to keep things close out of the gate in this series. Marian has been up and down but did get a split with reigning champ Adrian last week. The Sabres have the ability to take control early with the way they play on both ends of the ice.

Marian, 4-1 and 5-1

Friday

UW-Stout (5-1) at UW-Stevens Point (2-1-3, 1-1-1)

The Blue Devils have been one of the early-season surprises and go into this game against the Pointers with a chance to get a jump start on contending for a WIAC title. They’ve made one statement already beating nationally Augsburg earlier this season. Winning this game would provide an added boost of confidence. The Pointers are off to an interesting start but can’t be overlooked. Especially at home. Let’s go with the upset here.

UW-Stout, 5-4

Saturday

UW-River Falls (3-3) at UW-Eau Claire (2-2)

The Falcons are trying to get back on track after dropping two in a row. A great defensive game is going to be a key to success. The good news is UW-River Falls has Dysen Skinner in goal. He has two shutouts already this year and has saved more than 92 percent of the shots he’s faced. Like the Falcons, the Blugolds are hungry for a win. They’ve lost their last two and will have a chance to close out the weekend on a high note. Goaltender Max Gutjahr has a save percentage above 90 percent (.923) and has allowed 10 goals.

UW-Eau Claire, 3-2

UW-Stout (5-1) at UW-Superior (3-2)

The Blue Devils will close out their weekend against the Yellowjackets, who seem to have found their groove as of late. They have won their last two games and have shown they can be a tough team to beat when things are clicking on both ends of the ice. This one could be a high-scoring affair, especially with the way UW-Stout is capable of scoring goals.

UW-Stout, 6-5