SATURDAY RECAP: Colgate upsets No. 7 Harvard; top-ranked Denver sweeps Arizona State; RIT hangs 10 on Canisius; No. 2 Quinnipiac doubles up Clarkson

Harvard suffered its ECAC Hockey loss of the season in a 6-4 setback at Colgate Saturday night.

Colgate got out to a quick start, scoring early on a long shot from the point through traffic that Matt Verboon deflected in at 1:34.

Aku Koskenvuo (28 saves) was solid the rest of the period as Harvard found its skating legs, stopping the next 11 shots he faced in the frame.

Harvard played a dominant opening 10 minutes of the second period, with Sean Farrell potting two goals in 34 seconds to give the Crimson the lead.

A great shift by Harvard’s third line led to the Crimson’s third goal, as Marek Hejduk curled into the high slot and beat Carter Gylander through a screen in front at 10:23 to put the Crimson up two.

Colgate responded with a power play goal at 11:53 from Alex Young.

Alex Young buzzer beater for the hat trick!! 🧢#PlayFast pic.twitter.com/OToPJQTCdS — Colgate Men's Hockey (@ColgateMIH) December 4, 2022

Colgate tied it on another power-play goal minutes later from Young at 13:51 to set up a back-and-forth third period.

Just 31 seconds into the final frame, Colgate’s Alex DiPaolo scored off a quick faceoff play to give the Raiders the lead. Then the Raiders added a short-handed goal from Colton Young to make it 5-3 at 9:25, a play that was reviewed as Young bowled into Koskenvuo before the puck crossed the line.

Harvard responded with a quick power-play goal as Alex Laferriere redirected a shot from Henry Thrun past Gylander at 9:51.

Alex Young finished his hat trick with three-tenths of a second left on the clock in the third period.

Gylander finished with 36 saves.

No. 1 Denver 5, Arizona State 2

Jared Wright popped two goals to guide the top-ranked Pioneers to a sweep with a 5-2 win on home ice Saturday night.

Sean Behrens had three points (goal, two assists) and Massimo Rizzo and Casey Dornbach also scored for the Pioneers, who improve to 6-2-0 against non-conference opponents this season.

“I just liked our intensity to start the game,” said DU coach David Carle. “A lot of what we talked about (pregame) was they were probably having a similar meeting this morning that we had last Saturday. You saw they weren’t happy with their effort and how they played yesterday, and we just wanted to make sure that we got to our game quickly and established how we wanted to play. I thought we did that in the first period, and it obviously carried over as well into the second.”

Denver goaltender Matt Davis made his first start since the second game of the season on Oct. 8 against Maine and stopped 18 shots in the victory. Davis improved his all-time record to 5-1-0.

Jared Wright gets tonight's @Safeway Goal of the Game! pic.twitter.com/Y2AHFRFDvi — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) December 4, 2022

DU outshot ASU 43-20 in the game and 99-40 in the two games over the weekend.

TJ Semptimphelter started for the Sun Devils and made 26 saves while playing the first 40 minutes. Ben Kraws played the third for ASU and stopped 12 shots.

Ryan O’Reilly and Teddy Lagerback scored both of Arizona State’s goals in the third period.

The Pioneers are now 10-2-0 over their last dozen games.

No. 2 Quinnipiac 6, Clarkson 3

Six different players scored for the Bobcats as QU doubled up Clarkson 6-3 Saturday night at home.

TJ Friedmann and Skyler Brind’Amour each had a goal and an assist to pace the Quinnipiac offense.

Yaniv Perets made 13 saves for the win in goal while Ethan Haider stopped 39 in a losing cause for Clarkson.

Jake Johnson, CJ McGee, Collin Graf and Joey Cipollone added goals for the Bobcats. Jacob Quillan chipped in two assists.

For Clarkson, Brady Egan, Noah Beck and Ryan Richardson scored.

No. 3 St. Cloud State 6, North Dakota 3

Zach Okabe went for a natural hat trick to lift St. Cloud State past North Dakota 6-3 Saturday night on home ice.

It was SCSU’s first sweep of North Dakota at home in 21 years.

Jack Peart added a goal and an assist, Dylan Anhorn and Adam Ingram each had two assists, and Dominic Basse made 23 saves in goal for the win.

In goal for the Fighting Hawks, Drew DeRidder stopped 13 shots while Gavin Hain, Riese Gaber and Matteo Costantini scored. Chris Jandric tallied two assists.

No. 4 Minnesota 6, No. 13 Michigan State 3

Brock Faber tallied three points, while six different players scored a goal as No. 4 Minnesota finished off the weekend sweep of No. 13 Michigan State in a 6-3 win Saturday evening.

Faber recorded a goal and two assists, while Justen Close made a career-high 40 saves as the Golden Gophers secured their third Big Ten sweep this season.

A three-goal barrage in the second period helped the Gophers move to 4-0 in the state of Michigan in 2022-23 as they picked up their 11th-straight win over the Spartans to remain in first place in the league standings.

Seven players recorded multiple points for Minnesota Saturday.

Jimmy Snuggerud and Matthew Knies remain tied for the Gophers’ scoring lead as both put away their 11th goal this season. Snuggerud has points in 13 of his previous 16 contests and six straight, while Knies has recorded seven points over a five-game stretch, including his NCAA-best fourth game-winning goal.

Jeremy Davidson netted two goals for the Spartans and Dylan St. Cyr stopped 35 shots in goal.

No. 5 Michigan 4, Wisconsin 2

Mark Estapa had his first career multi-goal game, scoring twice, including Michigan’s first short-handed tally of the year as the Wolverines earned a split after a 4-2 win Saturday night on the road.

Rutger McGroarty scored the other two goals as he extended his scoring streak to three games.

Mark Estapa with his third goal of the season, an assist from Jackson Hallum and it's 2-2! pic.twitter.com/oSFR3kPVyt — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 3, 2022

Erik Portillo stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced to record his 10th win of the season and 45th of his career for Michigan.

For the Badgers, Jack Horbach and Carson Bantle scored and Jared Moe turned aside 33 shots in Wisconsin’s crease.

No. 17 Ohio State 4, No. 6 Penn State 3

Ohio State posted a 4-3 win at No. 6 Penn State Saturday on the road.

The Buckeyes led 3-2 after the first period and 4-2 after the second.

The Nittany Lions drew within one in the third but Ohio State closed out the win for a series split.

Buckeyes lead the Nittany Lions 3-2 after the first on this Tate Singleton goal⬇️ (from McWard and Lohrei). Shots were 19-10 PSU. PSU will start the second with five seconds of PP time.#GoBucks @Tatesingleton1 @Mcward_Cole12 @Mason_lohrei20 pic.twitter.com/sJLUp2oPt6 — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) December 3, 2022

Jakub Dobeš made 37 saves for the Buckeyes, while Mason Lohrei and Cole McWard each had two assists. Jake Wise, Jaedon Leslie, Tate Singleton and Joe Dunlap all tallied for Ohio State.

“I’m really proud of the team,” said OSU coach Steve Rohlik. “I thought we worked hard both nights and were rewarded with a big road win tonight.”

For Penn State, Kevin Wall, Ture Linden and Danny Dzhaniyev scored and Ben Schoen contributed two assists.

In goal, Nittany Lions netminder Liam Souliere finished with 20 saves in taking the defeat.

No. 9 Boston University 3, New Hampshire 0

Vinny Duplessis stopped all 22 shots he faced while Domenick Fensore and Jay O’Brien each had a goal and an assist to lead BU to a 3-0 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday night at home.

Duplessis earned his fourth career shutout thanks in part to a stellar second period in which he made 12 of his 22 stops. His strong play ensured that Fensore’s power-play strike with 1:24 to play in the middle frame stood up as the game winner.

OB finished off a two-point night and extended his point streak to four games with this clutch insurance goal late in the third! pic.twitter.com/0VOgKQIGV5 — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) December 4, 2022

O’Brien notched an insurance goal when he capitalized on a power-play chance with 3:23 remaining in regulation. Quinn Hutson added an empty-netter just 59 seconds later to complete the scoring.

All six assists tonight came from Terrier seniors.

UNH goalie David Fessenden made 40 saves for the Wildcats.

No. 10 Providence 2, Boston College 2 (BC wins shootout)

Nick Poisson scored both goals for Providence as the Friars and Boston College skated to their second tie of the weekend, a 2-2 stalemate on Saturday night in Providence.

The Eagles earned the extra point with a 2-1 win in the four-round shootout.

Providence goalie Philip Svedebäck had 25 saves and Mitch Benson stopped 33 for BC.

Connor Joyce and Matt Argentina scored the Eagles’ goals.

RIT 10, Canisius 4

Cody Laskosky scored three goals while Kobe Walker added two goals and two assists to lead the Tigers to a 10-4 victory at Canisius Saturday night.

RIT fell behind 2-0 in the first period, but rebounded with seven straight goals, including three during an extended 5-on-3 power play to start the third period, en route to the win.

Carter Wilkie and Gianfranco Cassaro each collected a goal and two assists in the win and Tommy Scarfone picked up the win in goal.

#RIT GOAL – Throw your hats on the ice cuz Laskosky has a hat-trick! 6-2 Tiger lead, 17:17 left in the 3rd. #RoarTech pic.twitter.com/zgusthoh7x — RIT Men's Hockey (@RITMHKY) December 4, 2022

RIT had its highest scoring output since a 10-0 victory at Sacred Heart on Jan. 14, 2012, while the Tigers’ 10 goals tied for the fourth-highest single-game total in Atlantic Hockey history and were the most by an Atlantic Hockey team since AIC shut out host Mercyhurst 12-0 on Nov. 15, 2019.

Jacob Barczewski took the loss in the Canisius cage and also recorded the fourth assist in his career as he was credited with a secondary helper on Stefano Bottini’s first-period goal. His last two assists have both come against RIT with the last one on Nov. 13, 2021.

No. 18 Michigan Tech 3, Northern Michigan 1

Ryland Mosley scored a pair of goals to break a 1-1 tie and lift Michigan Tech to a 3-1 victory over Northern Michigan Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

“I really couldn’t be happier with how we played from the goaltender on out tonight and how we played in the third period,” Michigan Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “It was a great college hockey game and weekend. The atmosphere and quality of play were excellent at both buildings.”

Ryland Mosley gave Tech a 2-goal lead with his 2nd of the night and 9th of the season! #mtuhky #FollowTheHuskies pic.twitter.com/tyzeiVaKTL — Michigan Tech Hockey (@mtuhky) December 4, 2022

Mosley scored the game-winning goal 13:29 into the second period. He is tied for the nation’s lead after his fourth game-winning goal of the season.

Then 10:44 into the third period, the Huskies finally broke through on their sixth power play of the night when Mosley scored again.

“I wanted to take a big step this year with all the guys that left last year,” Mosley said. “I had a good summer here and at home. It really helped my growth coming in halfway through the year a couple seasons ago.”

Blake Pietila made 24 saves, including a chance on a shorthanded breakaway in the third. Beni Halasz stopped 44 shots for Northern Michigan.