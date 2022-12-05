Denver maintains No. 1 ranking in DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll with 29 first-place votes

With 29 first-place votes, Denver remains the top-ranked team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Quinnipiac is again No. 2, picking up 12 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Minnesota is up one to No. 3, getting six first-place votes, while St. Cloud State falls one to No. 4 with three first-place votes.

Penn State rises one spot to No. 5, flipping with Michigan, while Boston University is up two to sit seventh, Connecticut holds steady at No. 8, Harvard falls two to No. 9, and Providence is again tenth.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Dec. 5, 2022

RIT, unranked last week, comes in at No. 20, while Minnesota State was the big drop this week, tumbling from No. 11 to No. 16. Western Michigan also fell to No. 17 from No. 14.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 12 other teams received votes this week.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

DCU (DCU.org), a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members, is the sponsor of this poll. DCU serves more than 900,000 members and their families in all 50 states.