D-III West Hockey Weekend Wrap-up: Pointers sweep through weekend

Wisconsin-Stevens Point turned in a stellar performance over the weekend, winning both of its games, including a 3-2 win over UW-Superior in overtime on Saturday. The Pointers are now ranked 15th in the national poll.

But their win over the Yellowjackets didn’t come easy. UW-Stevens Point scored twice in the final 2:33 of the action to tie the game and then got the game winner from Dawson Sciarrino, who tapped it in to lift the Pointers to one of their biggest wins of the season.

UW-Superior led 1-0 after the first period and were up 2-0 just eight seconds into the second period of play.

From there, the Pointers began to sway the momentum in their favor. They gave up only six shots on goal the rest of the way while getting goals from Noah Finstrom and Evan Junker to tie the game.

UW-Stevens Point won Friday’s game against UW-River Falls by a 3-1 score. Junker, Andrew Poulias and Sciarrino all scored goals for UW-Stevens Point in the win over the Falcons.

The Pointers have now won four consecutive games and are 6-1-3 overall and 4-0 in the WIAC.

Check out more recaps from the weekend below.

Oles split with Auggies

As expected, St. Olaf and Augsburg played a tightly contested series over the weekend, with the two MIAC teams coming away with a split.

The Auggies won the opener 6-5 in overtime before the Oles bounced back on Saturday with a 4-3 win in a matchup of the two teams that played for the MIAC tournament crown a year ago.

The Auggies, ranked fourth in this week’s DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll, won Friday’s game on the strength of a hat trick by Jarod Blackowiak. That effort included the game-winning goal a little over two minutes into OT. It was the second multi-goal game of his career and his first collegiate hat trick.

The win was the sixth in a row for the Auggies (6-2-1, 3-1). Augsburg trailed 3-1 early in the second period before mounting a comeback. Austin Dollimer’s goal with 34.8 to play in regulation forced OT.

On Saturday, the Oles (8-2-1, 4-2) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to secure the win. Jonathan Young led the comeback as he scored the game-tying goal and the game winner in a span of five minutes. It’s the second two-goal game of his career.

St. Olaf, which received 28 votes in this week’s national poll, ended up with four of the six points up for grabs and is now in first place in the MIAC standings. The victory was also the Oles’ second against a top two team nationally since the beginning of the 2006-07 season.

Lukas Haugen stopped 32 shots and is still unbeaten on the year Jack Robel stopped 23 shots.

Royals earn split

After losing Friday’s game to Saint John’s, Bethel bounced back with a 2-1 win on Saturday to improve to 8-3-1 overall and 3-2-1 in the MIAC.

Justin Kelley’s sixth goal of the season put the Royals up 1-0 and a goal by Tyler Braccini made it 2-0 a little over six minutes into the second period.

Spencer Kring finished with two assists for the Royals, who also got a 21-save performance from Austin Ryman.

The Johnnies fell to 5-5-1 overall and 3-21 in the conference. Peter Tabor scored the lone goal for Saint John’s.

Cobbers wins two in a row

Concordia entered the weekend series against Hamline on a four-game winless streak. The Cobbers ended that streak with a pair of wins over the Pipers. They won Friday’s game 6-3 and closed out the series with a 2-1 win.

Concordia improved to 4-4-1 overall and 2-2 in the MIAC. Hamline fell to 3-6-1 overall and 1-5 in the conference.

Hunter Olson and Ben Luedtke both scored goals for the Cobbers while Aaron Dickstein made 24 saves. He didn’t give up a goal until the final 13 seconds of the game.

In Friday’s win, Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe came through with a hat trick. He scored the first three goals of the game for the Cobbers. He has five goals on the season.

Yellowjackets knock off Blugolds

UW-Superior won its fourth consecutive game on Friday by knocking off UW-Eau Claire 2-0. The Blugolds came into the weekend ranked 11th in the nation and sit in 14th nationally this week. The win over UW-Eau Claire was the third consecutive shutout for the Yellowjackets. Dylan Meilun got the win and became the first UW-Superior goaltender in more than two decades to start his career 6-0-0. He made 28 saves.

Tristan Therrien and John Stampohar both scored goals for UW-Superior, who are 8-4 overall and 4-2 in the WIAC.

Bulldogs dominate series against Raiders

Adrian took care of business against MSOE over the weekend, winning Friday’s game 5-1 before wrapping things up with an 8-4 win.

The Raiders had closed the gap to 4-3 in the second period of Saturday’s game before the Bulldogs pulled away in the third.

Matus Spodniak scored twice and also dished out two assist in the finale. Alessio Luciani tallied three assists. Ty Enns also scored two goals in the win as the Bulldogs improved to 7-2-1 overall and 4-2 in the NCHA. MSOE dropped to 7-4 overall and is 3-3 in the conference.

Five different players scored for Adrian in Friday’s win. The Bulldogs have won five consecutive games against the Raiders.

Thunder roll past Sabres

Trine stepped up over the weekend in a series against Marian, winning both games over the Sabres, including a 5-0 win on Saturday. Trine won Saturday’s game by a 6-3 score.

On Saturday, Sam Antenucci scored twice for the Thunder, who improved to 6-5-1 overall and 4-3-0-1 in the NCHA.

Christian Wong-Ramos recorded the first shutout of his career. He made 28 saves.

Spartans dominate Vikings

Aurora won a pair of games over the weekend against Lawrence as it extended its win streak to three games.

The 11th-ranked Spartans remain unbeaten at home after beating the Vikings 4-0 and 5-0.

Kolby Thornton made 39 saves in the victory while Jack Jaunich fueled the offense with a hat trick. Aurora is 9-2-2 overall and 6-0-2 in the conference. Tanner Marshall was in goal for Aurora on Friday and made 25 saves in the win. Akl Hassan tallied a goal and an assist. The shutout wins are the first two of the season for Aurora.

Green Knights bounce back

St. Norbert dominated Concordia in an NCHA series, winning 4-1 on Friday and 8-0 on Saturday as it got back on track after getting swept by UW-Eau Claire last weekend.

The fifth-ranked Green Knights closed the series in convincing fashion against the Falcons, holding a 34-14 edge in shots as they improved to 7-2-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference. Michael McChesney scored twice for St. Norbert and also dished out two assists.T.J. Koufis tallied a pair of goals and an assist. Colby Entz made 14 saves.

In Friday’s game, the Green Knights held an impressive 58-24 advantage in shots. Liam Fraser came through with a goal and two assists to help lead the way. Johnny Roberts was in goal and made 23 saves.