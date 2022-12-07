HCA tabs Western Michigan’s Polin, Quinnipiac’s Graf, WMU’s McAllister, Niagara’s Veltri for November monthly honors

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the four men’s college hockey award winners for Nov. 2022.

Western Michigan’s Jason Polin and Quinnipiac’s Collin Graf are co-players of the month, while WMU’s Ryan McAllister is rookie of the month and Niagara’s Chad Veltri is goaltender of the month.

Polin scored 10 goals in November as part of a 10-5-15 line in just seven games. He opened November with a bang, becoming the first NCHC player to record hat tricks on back-to-back nights, doing so Nov. 4-5 in a sweep of Miami.

Graf’s 5-10-15 output led QU to a 9-0-1 November. He had a hat trick against Yale and a seven-game point streak.

McAllister continued his hot start, repeating as NCHC rookie of the month and leading the conference with both 16 points and 14 assists in seven games. His 2.29 PPG in the month was also tops among all NCHC players.

Veltri led the Purple Eagles to a perfect 4-0-0 record. He posted a 1.49 GAA and a .957 save percentage, averaging 33.5 saves per game and 35 shots per game.