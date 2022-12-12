Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap December 12, 2022

(2) Wisconsin at Minnesota State

Jesse Compher scored 21 seconds into the game and Wisconsin never trailed as Maddi Wheeler, Caroline Harvey, Kirsten Simms and Lacey Eden all scored to lead the Badgers to a 5-2 win on Friday. Alexis Paddington and Taylor Otremba scored for the Mavericks in the loss. The Badgers extended their unbeaten streak to seven games on Saturday thanks to two goals from Britta Curl in the opening frame. Curl opened the scoring and Madison Mashuga tied it up for Minnesota State before Curl added her second and the Badgers did not look back. Casey O’Brien, Laila Edwards and Sophie Shirley all found the back of the net to give Wisconsin the 5-1 win and weekend sweep.

(3) Quinnipiac vs. (10) Providence

Lindsay Bochna’s first-period goal had Providence up 1-0 in the first period. In the second, Jess Schryver scored her first of the year to tie the game for Quinnipiac. But the Friars responded 38 seconds later to go ahead 2-1. Less than two minutes after that, Sadie Peart evaded a poke-check from Sandra Abstreiter to score a short-hander that tied the game at 2. The game-winner was a heartbreaker for Providence as Abstreiter deflected a puck in the air and lost track of it as it landed behind her and trickled over the line. The Bobcat defense made 17 blocks in the game and held strong to give them a 3-2 win. On Saturday, Providence got their second win over a top-10 opponent as they flipped the script and earned a 3-2 win over Quinnipiac. The Bobcats outshot the Friars 48-16, but Abstreiter made 46 saves to give her team the chance at the win. Kendall Cooper and Nina Steingauf scored in the first period to put Quinnipiac up 2-0. But Providence responded in the second with goals from Rachel Weiss and Sara Hjalmarsson to tie the game 2-2. Noemi Neubauerova scored the game-winner early in the third and the Friars held off Quinnipiac to get the win.

RPI at (4) Yale

Jordan Ray had a goal and two assists as Elle Hartje and Anna Bargman each tallied a goal and an assist to lead the Bulldogs to a 3-0 win over RPI.

Union at (4) Yale

Tabea Botthof scored 11 seconds into the game as the puck deflected off her stick and into the net. Naomi Boucher had a goal and two assists to lead all scorers. Charlotte Welch, Olivia Muhn, Sylvia Bojarski and Avery Chesek all scored for the Bulldogs. Meredith Killian’s power play goal ruined the shutout, but Yale took the 6-1 win.

(14) St. Cloud State at (6) Minnesota

After losing to the Huskies a month ago, the Gophers left no doubt that they were not going to let it happen again this weekend. Minnesota outscored St. Cloud 15-0 over the two game series. On Friday, the teams played a scoreless first before the Gophers exploded for five goals in the second. Grace Zumwinkle bookended the period, scoring 51 seconds in and then finding the back of the net with a short-handed tally in the final 90 seconds. In between, Ella Huber, Abigail Boreen and Emily Oden all lit the lamp. Zumwinkle completed her hat trick with the lone goal of the final frame to give Minnesota the 6-0 win and a perfect record on home ice in the first half. The teams headed to St. Cloud on Saturday and the Gophers had another prolific second period to carry them to a 9-0 win. In the final two minutes of the first, freshman defender Allie Franco scored her first career goal and it would prove to be the game-winner. Taylor Heise led the Gophers with three goals and two assists. Boreen added two goals and an assist and Oden had three assists in the win.

St. Thomas at (7) Minnesota Duluth

In the first game of the series, Ashton Bell led the Bulldogs with two goals and two assists while Gabbie Hughes and Mannon McMahon each added a goal and two assists to lead UMD to an 8-1 win. Taylor Anderson, Anneke Linser and Katie Davis all also scored for Minnesota Duluth in the win. Brieja Parent spoiled the shutout by scoring for St. Thomas. On Saturday, the Tommies earned their first two conference points of the season – and their first WCHA points in 308 days – by holding the Bulldogs in check and winning the shootout. UMD outshot St. Thomas 49-15, but Saskia Maurer was superb in net, including stopping a penalty shot in the second. The Tommies defense added 15 blocks. It was just the second time all season Minnesota Duluth had been held to a single goal. McMahon tipped in a shot from Anderson for the Bulldogs’ lone goal in the second. In the third, Haley Maxwell scored her first collegiate goal off a rebound from Maddy Clough’s shot. In the shootout, Maurer made two saves and Maija Almich, Luci Bianchi, and Clough each scored to give the Tommies the extra point. Hailey MacLeod had 14 saves for UMD in the game.

(13) Vermont at Syracuse

Evelyne Blais-Savoie put Vermon up 1-0 on a one-timer from the slot. In the second, Syracuse tied it up on a goal from Tatum white. With minutes left in regulation, Theresa Schafzahl’s shot turned into a rebound on Corinne McCool’s stick and she put it home for the game-winner. Tynka Pátková added an empty net goal to make it a 3-1 win for the Catamounts. In the second game, Natálie Mlýnková scored on the power play, but Syracuse answered less than a minute later. Rayla Clemons and Sarah Thompson took advantage of a breakaway and Clemons used speed and a great move to beat Jessie McPherson to tie the game 1-1 before the first intermission. McCool scored the game-winner in the second and Vermont was able to hold the 2-1 win to earn the weekend sweep.