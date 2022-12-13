NCHC suspends St. Cloud State’s Bushy one game for head contact penalty Dec. 10 against Miami

The NCHC has issued a one-game suspension to St. Cloud State graduate student defenseman Brendan Bushy, in accordance with the conference’s supplemental discipline policy.

The suspension stems from an illegal hit during the Huskies game against Miami on Dec. 10 at Steve Cady Arena in Oxford, Ohio.

During Saturday night’s game, Bushy was assessed a major penalty for contact to the head and given a game misconduct penalty at 15:19 of the second period.

Bushy will be required to serve the one-game suspension during SCSU’s next game, which is an exhibition game on Friday, Dec. 30 against Manitoba. Bushy is eligible to return for St. Cloud State’s series opener against Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 7.