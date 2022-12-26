United States opens 2023 World Juniors with 5-2 victory over Latvia as Behrens, Savage each post goal, assist

Sean Behrens (Denver) and Red Savage (Miami) each had a goal and an assist and Dylan Duke (Michigan) added two assists as the U.S. National Junior Team skated to a 5-2 victory over Latvia Monday at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B., in its opening game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Team USA will continue preliminary round play in the World Juniors on Wednesday against Slovakia. Opening faceoff is set for 5 p.m. local time/4 p.m. EST at the Avenir Centre and the game can be seen live on NHL Network.

“It was good to get a win,” said Rand Pecknold (Quinnipiac), head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team, in a statement. “We did what we needed to in the third period, and we’ll work on some things at practice tomorrow as we get ready for Slovakia.”

Jimmy Snuggerud (Notre Dame), Behrens (U.S. player of the game), Savage, Chaz Lucius (Minnesota alum) and Team USA captain Luke Hughes (Michigan) all scored in the game as the U.S. outshot Latvia 46-17.

Trey Augustine (Michigan State commit) made 15 saves to earn the win in the U.S. net.