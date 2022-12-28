D-III East Hockey Game Picks – December 29, 2022

Happy New Year!

The semester break for some teams is officially over after Christmas as teams resume New Year’s tournament play or non-conference games to finish out calendar year 2022 and roll into January 2023. If the first half was any indicator, anything can and will happen so nothing like some trophy winning opportunities to motivate returning players and coaches alike. I closed out the final week of games before the break with my picks going 10-5-0 (.667) which now brings the season total to 51-26-6 (.651). It has already been a most entertaining season on the ice, and I have no doubt the trend will continue starting with the action this weekend. Here are my first-round tournament picks along with some key non-conference games this weekend:

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Codfish Bowl

Fitchburg State v. Massachusetts-Boston

The host Beacons have not always had a lot of success in their own long-standing tournament and the Falcons have been a thorn in their side on more than one occasion. Hunter Fortin and company once again play the role of the unruly invited guest with a goal in extra time – FSU, 3-2

Tufts v. Albertus Magnus

The Jumbos finished the first half playing particularly good hockey but face-off against a Falcon squad that was 10-3-0 and looking for a 20-win season. No better place to start than making it an all-Falcon final in the Codfish Bowl – Albertus Magnus, 4-3

Friday, December 30, 2022

Northfield Bank Tournament

Canton v. Norwich (8)

The host team this year gets a game that on paper should favor them to win. Oh, what is that? Do they not play the game on paper? No worries as Clark Kerner gets ready for the WUG in style with a couple of goals to lead the Cadets – Norwich 4-1

Trinity v. Curry

This one should be a lot of fun for the Kreitzberg faithful as both teams can skate, play good defense and have outstanding goaltending. Like the Bantams depth as the difference maker in this one with an empty-net goal to seal the deal – Trinity, 5-3

Oswego State Classic

Williams v. (3) Adrian

The Ephs take on the defending national champions but will not be starstruck by their opponent. This one has pace and great scoring chances bested by the great goaltending each team possesses. Out on a limb maybe by saying that overtime decides a winner – Adrian, 3-2

St. Anselm v. (9) Oswego

The “Trap Game Alert” is on for the Lakers who will find the Hawks and Nick Howard tough to beat. The Lakers can’t be thinking about playing Adrian on Saturday if they don’t take care of business against the Hawks on Friday. Alex DiCarlo paces a quick strike offense in a comfortable win – Oswego, 5-2

Non-Conference

St. Michael’s v. (9) Babson

The Purple Knights will face one of the most balanced teams they have seen all season. With balance comes threats from all four lines that will make the game challenging for the visitors. Thomas Kramer has a big game in the home win for the Beavers – Babson, 5-2

(14) Colby v. (1) Hobart

This game is going to be exciting from the opening puck drop to the final horn and do not be surprised if the efforts by both teams are not good enough to decide a winner in 60 minutes. The home team wants to keep its record clean and eke this one out – Hobart, 3-2

Salve Regina v. Elmira

Elmira showed flashes of what they can be in the first half of the season but will now look to be much more consistent in their play and results. No better test than a tough Seahawks squad that is anxious to play after some December postponements – Elmira, 5-3

Hamilton v. Trine

The Continentals travel west to face a Thunder squad that tied Utica on the road. Trine is a tough out but the Continentals have some firepower to get the job done. Grisha Gotovets leads the offense in a big non-conference win for the NESCAC school – Hamilton, 4-2

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Middlebury Classic

Manhattanville v. Middlebury

The Panthers probably deserve a better record based on their effort alone in the first half but will need to play a disciplined style to handle the Valiants. This one sees a lot of chances but not a lot of scoring and that helps the hosts to a New Year’s Eve victory – Middlebury, 2-1

Cortland v. (15) University of New England

Two of the best goaltenders in D-III will likely be in opposing nets with Cortland’s Luca Durante and UNE’s Billy Girard IV making it tough for opposing forwards. This game could seriously be a 1-0 score but the big sheet at Kenyon Arena favors the Nor’easters who win with a late power play goal – UNE, 2-1

There is a lot to like in this week’s schedule and who does not like tournament trophies up for grabs? Great way to build some positivity entering the New Year – “Drop the Puck!”