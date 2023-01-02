First USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of 2023 finds Denver again No. 1 as Pioneers garner 29 first-place votes

With 29 first-place votes, idle Denver enters 2023 as it finished 2022 — the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Second-ranked Quinnipiac earned 10 first-place votes to stay No. 2 and Minnesota picked up 11 first-place votes to remain No. 3.

St. Cloud State stays fourth and Penn State fifth, while Boston University is up two to No. 6, Michigan holds steady at No. 7, Merrimack falls two spots to sit eighth, Connecticut is up one to No. 9, and Harvard is down one to No. 10 in this week’s rankings.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 2, 2023

Providence is up one to No. 11, Ohio State moves up two spots to No. 12, Western Michigan jumps five to No. 13, Michigan State is down three to No. 14, and Massachusetts remains No. 15.

Michigan Tech moves up one to sit 16th, UMass Lowell is down four to No. 17, Cornell is No. 18 after being unranked in the last poll on Dec. 12, 2022, Minnesota State moves down three to No. 19, and Notre Dame falls one to No. 20 in this week’s poll.

In addition, 11 other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.