Team USA tops Germany 11-1 in 2023 World Junior quarterfinals, will play Wednesday for spot in gold medal game

Logan Cooley (Minnesota) had three goals and an assist and Ryan Ufko (Massachusetts) added five assists as the U.S. National Junior Team topped Germany 11-1 Monday night at Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B., in the quarterfinals of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

With the win, Team USA advances to the semifinals and will face Canada on Wednesday at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, N.S. Opening faceoff is 3:30 p.m. local/2:30 p.m. EST and the game can be seen live on NHL Network.

“I liked the way we started and thought we did what we needed to do tonight,” said Rand Pecknold (Quinnipiac), head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team, in a statement. “We’re excited to get to Halifax and play in the semifinals.”

Cutter Gauthier (Boston College) had two goals and an assist, Jimmy Snuggerud (Minnesota) a goal and two assists, and Red Savage (Miami) a pair of goals for Team USA. Dylan Duke (Michigan) added a goal and an assist and Jackson Blake (North Dakota) and Kenny Connors (Massachusetts) scored one each to go along with three assists from Luke Mittelstadt (Minnesota) and two helpers apiece from Jack Peart (St. Cloud State) and Chaz Lucius (formerly of Minnesota).

Trey Augustine (Michigan State commit) stopped all 14 shots he faced in the first two periods to pick up the win in goal for the U.S., while Andrew Oke (OHL’s Saginaw Spirit) made seven saves in the third period.

Ufko was named the U.S. Player of the Game.

The U.S. outshot Germany by a 41-22 count.