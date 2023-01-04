This Week in Atlantic Hockey: Handing out midterm awards, plus asking key questions as second half of 2022-23 season gets underway

In the last Atlantic Hockey column, we handed out midterm grades for each Atlantic Hockey team. As we head into the second semester, what players are in the running to make the dean’s list?

Here are my midterm awards. Will things change before the league names the actual winners in March? They sure will.

But let’s look at some noteworthy performances to date:

My first-half all-conference picks

First team

F Blake Bennett, American International

F Jordan Biro, American International

F Carter Wilkie, Rochester Institute of Technology

D Gianfranco Cassaro, Rochester Institute of Technology

D Luke Rowe, Air Force

G Chad Veltri, Niagara

Second Team

F Nicholas Cardelli, AIC

F Will Gavin, Air Force

F Neil Shea, Sacred Heart

D Aiden Hansen-Bukata, RIT

D Brandon Koch, Air Force

G Jarrett Fisk, AIC

Third Team

F Ryan Cox, Niagara

F Todd Goehring, Sacred Heart

F Jack Ricketts, Holy Cross

D Anthony Firriolo, Army West Point

D Brian Kramer, AIC

G Tommy Scarfone, RIT

Notes: It’s no surprise that the teams with the most prolific offenses dominate the list. RIT (3.50 goals per game), AIC (3.42), and Sacred Heart (3.22) account for 11 of the 18 players.

All-Rookie Team

F Max Itagaki, Army West Point

F Tyler Mahan, RIT

F Alexander Malinowski, AIC

D John Driscoll, Army West Point

D Chris Hedden, Air Force

G Owen Say, Mercyhurst

Notes: Players taking advantage of their extra year due to Covid and the increase in transfers have meant less playing time for true freshmen at many schools.

Goalie of the first half: Chad Veltri, Niagara

Veltri leads all AHA goaltenders in save percentage (.918) and is third in GAA (2.53).

Player of the first half: Blake Bennett, AIC

Bennett was MVP of last year’s Atlantic Hockey tournament and picked up where he left off. He leads the conference in goals (12) and is tied for third in points (20)

Rookie of the first half: Max Itagaki, Army West Point

Itagaki has established himself as the top playmaker at Army, currently second in Atlantic Hockey in assists (15) and tied for sixth in points (17), leading all rookies.

Coach of the first half: Wayne Wilson, RIT. The Tigers, picked to finish fourth in the coaches preseason poll, got out of the gate fast and have stayed in front. A sweep at the hands of Penn State last weekend all but ended the RIT’s hopes of a spot in the top 16 in the Pairwise, but they’re the team to beat in the AHA at the break.

We have questions

With things resuming in earnest this weekend, here are some things to watch in the second half:

Can RIT hold on or will AIC capture its fifth straight regular season title? Who else has a shot?

The Tigers lead Sacred Heart by two points at the turn with two games in hand. AIC is three points back but has played three more conference games than the Tigers and one more than the Pioneers.

What impact will a new rink have at Sacred Heart?

The overall impact on the program will be huge, but let’s stick to on-ice results. The Pioneers open the Martire Family Arena on Jan. 14 against Boston College. SHU is currently 10-7-1 on the season (9-4-1 in league play) and will play seven of its final 11 conference games in its new digs.

Can Niagara build on its non-conference success?

The Purple Eagles have been a bright spot for the league in terms of non-conference play. Niagara is 5-1 so far out of conference while the rest of Atlantic Hockey is currently 17-42-5. But the Purps are 5-5-2 in league play, currently tied with Mercyhurst for fourth place.