Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2023 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships player commitments

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden – The 2023 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships begins Sunday. At press time, 41 of the 46 women on the US and Canadian rosters have already announced their commitment to play NCAA DI women’s hockey. Four players (G Layla Hemp, D Megan Healy, F Bella Fanale for US, F Éloïse Caron on Canada) are as yet undecided and one Canadian player, Abby Lunney, will be playing USports in Canada (Nipissing).

Particularly with the 2022 version of this tournament happening in Madison in June, I expect that we’ll see commitments from players on the European squads announced in the future. In the meantime, here are the players and where they are committed to further their education and play hockey.

Canada: 

Goalies
Hannah Clark Minnesota
Arianne Leblanc Clarkson
Farah Walker Colgate
Defenders
Gracie Graham Minnesota
Piper Grober Cornell
Keira Hurry Colgate
Ava Murphy Wisconsin
Avery Pickering Colgate
Maya Serdachny UConn
Emma Venusio Wisconsin
Forwards
Mackenzie Mackenzie Princeton
Jocelyn Amos Ohio State
Alexia Audin Colgate
Jordan Baxter Ohio State
Éloïse Caron
Morgan Jackson Northeastern
Caitlin Kraemer
Minnesota Duluth
Shelby Laidlaw Clarkson
Alex Law Boston University
Emmalee Pais Colgate
Charlotte Pieckenhagen Wisconsin
Abby Stonehouse Penn State

 

USA

Goalies
Annelies Bergmann Cornell
Danielle Strom St. Thomas
Defenders
Rose Dwyer Cornell
Ellah Hause St. Thomas
Molly Jordan Boston College
Gabrielle Kim Princeton
Elly Klepinger Minnesota
Cailin Mumm St. Thomas
Forwards
Lindzi Avar Cornell
Peyton Compton Northeastern
Lucia DiGiralamo Princeton
Kendra Distad Minnesota
Joy Dunne Ohio State
Cassie Hall Wisconsin
Alexandra Lalonde Northeastern
Ava Lindsay Minnesota
Finley McCarthy Wisconsin
Maggie Scannell Wisconsin
Josie St. Martin Ohio State
Samantha Taber Boston College

