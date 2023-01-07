Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2023 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships player commitments

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden – The 2023 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships begins Sunday. At press time, 41 of the 46 women on the US and Canadian rosters have already announced their commitment to play NCAA DI women’s hockey. Four players (G Layla Hemp, D Megan Healy, F Bella Fanale for US, F Éloïse Caron on Canada) are as yet undecided and one Canadian player, Abby Lunney, will be playing USports in Canada (Nipissing).
Particularly with the 2022 version of this tournament happening in Madison in June, I expect that we’ll see commitments from players on the European squads announced in the future. In the meantime, here are the players and where they are committed to further their education and play hockey.
Canada:
|Goalies
|Hannah Clark
|Minnesota
|Arianne Leblanc
|Clarkson
|Farah Walker
|Colgate
|Defenders
|Gracie Graham
|Minnesota
|Piper Grober
|Cornell
|Keira Hurry
|Colgate
|Ava Murphy
|Wisconsin
|Avery Pickering
|Colgate
|Maya Serdachny
|UConn
|Emma Venusio
|Wisconsin
|Forwards
|Mackenzie Mackenzie
|Princeton
|Jocelyn Amos
|Ohio State
|Alexia Audin
|Colgate
|Jordan Baxter
|Ohio State
|Éloïse Caron
|Morgan Jackson
|Northeastern
|Caitlin Kraemer
|
Minnesota Duluth
|Shelby Laidlaw
|Clarkson
|Alex Law
|Boston University
|Emmalee Pais
|Colgate
|Charlotte Pieckenhagen
|Wisconsin
|Abby Stonehouse
|Penn State
USA
|Goalies
|Annelies Bergmann
|Cornell
|Danielle Strom
|St. Thomas
|Defenders
|Rose Dwyer
|Cornell
|Ellah Hause
|St. Thomas
|Molly Jordan
|Boston College
|Gabrielle Kim
|Princeton
|Elly Klepinger
|Minnesota
|Cailin Mumm
|St. Thomas
|Forwards
|Lindzi Avar
|Cornell
|Peyton Compton
|Northeastern
|Lucia DiGiralamo
|Princeton
|Kendra Distad
|Minnesota
|Joy Dunne
|Ohio State
|Cassie Hall
|Wisconsin
|Alexandra Lalonde
|Northeastern
|Ava Lindsay
|Minnesota
|Finley McCarthy
|Wisconsin
|Maggie Scannell
|Wisconsin
|Josie St. Martin
|Ohio State
|Samantha Taber
|Boston College