Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2023 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships player commitments

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden – The 2023 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships begins Sunday. At press time, 41 of the 46 women on the US and Canadian rosters have already announced their commitment to play NCAA DI women’s hockey. Four players (G Layla Hemp, D Megan Healy, F Bella Fanale for US, F Éloïse Caron on Canada) are as yet undecided and one Canadian player, Abby Lunney, will be playing USports in Canada (Nipissing).

Particularly with the 2022 version of this tournament happening in Madison in June, I expect that we’ll see commitments from players on the European squads announced in the future. In the meantime, here are the players and where they are committed to further their education and play hockey.

Canada:

Goalies Hannah Clark Minnesota Arianne Leblanc Clarkson Farah Walker Colgate Defenders Gracie Graham Minnesota Piper Grober Cornell Keira Hurry Colgate Ava Murphy Wisconsin Avery Pickering Colgate

Maya Serdachny UConn Emma Venusio Wisconsin Forwards Mackenzie Mackenzie Princeton Jocelyn Amos Ohio State Alexia Audin Colgate Jordan Baxter Ohio State Éloïse Caron Morgan Jackson Northeastern Caitlin Kraemer Minnesota Duluth Shelby Laidlaw Clarkson Alex Law Boston University Emmalee Pais Colgate Charlotte Pieckenhagen Wisconsin Abby Stonehouse Penn State

USA

Goalies Annelies Bergmann Cornell Danielle Strom St. Thomas Defenders Rose Dwyer Cornell Ellah Hause St. Thomas Molly Jordan Boston College Gabrielle Kim Princeton Elly Klepinger Minnesota Cailin Mumm St. Thomas