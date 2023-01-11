Watch list of 27 players announced for 2023 National Women’s Goalie of the Year award

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced a watch list of 27 goaltenders who will vie for the title of 2023 National Women’s Goalie of the Year.

The award was created in 2021 to recognize the top female goalie in NCAA Division I hockey.

Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel, who graduated in 2022, was the recipient in the first two years the award was presented.

The goalies to watch come from all five NCAA Division I conferences with 12 from the United States, nine from Canada and six from Europe (two from Sweden and one each from Finland and Germany, Norway, Slovenia and Switzerland).

The conference offices have come up with this initial list of outstanding goalies. A committee of voters — made up of a cross section of coaches, administrators, and media — will pare this list down within the next two weeks and then ultimately choose the winner who will be announced in March during the NCAA Frozen Four.

2022-23 Women’s Goalie of the Year Award Watch List

CHA

Josie Bothun, Penn State (JR – Wyoming, MN)

Sarah Coe, RIT (SO – Brooklin, ON)

Arielle DeSmet, Syracuse (GR – Charlotte, VT)

Carly Greene, Sacred Heart (SO – Minnetonka, MN)

Ena Nystrom, Mercyhurst (SR – Stavenger, Norway)

ECAC Hockey

Logan Angers, Quinnipiac (GR – Winnipeg, MB)

Cate Boudiette, Quinnipiac (JR — Redding, CT)

Pia Dukaric, Yale (SO — Ljubljana, Slovenia)

Hannah Murphy, Colgate (SO — Bradford, ON)

Michelle Pasiechnyk, Clarkson (JR — Ottawa, ON)

Kayle Osborne, Colgate (JR – Westport, ON)

Hockey East

Sandra Abstreiter, Providence (5th – Friesing, Germany)

Andrea Brandli, Boston University (GR — Zurich, Switzerland)

Tia Chan, UConn (SO – Hamilton, ON)

Nicky Harnett, New Hampshire (SR – Plymouth, MN)

Abigail Levy, Boston College (GR — Congers, NY)

Jesse McPherson, Vermont (JR – Chatham, ON)

Gwyneth Philips, Northeastern (SR – Athens, OH)

NEWHA

Molly Elmore, Sacred Heart (JR – Newburyport, MA)

Jill Hertl, Franklin Pierce (FR – Highland Park, IL)

Tindra Holm, Long Island U. (SO — Skelleftea, Sweden)

Allie Kelley, Saint Anselm (SR – East Berne, NY)

Hannah Zukow, Stonehill, SO (Unionville, ON)

WCHA

Raygan Kirk, Ohio State (SR – Ste. Anne, MB)

Cami Kronish, Wisconsin (SR – New York, NY)

Emma Söderberg, Minnesota Duluth (GR – Järved, Sweden)

Skylar Vetter, Minnesota (SO — Lakeville, MN)